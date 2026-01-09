Capital flows to scale as 2025 closed, Swap raises $100M, and CES 2026 showcases Europe’s hardware renaissance

This week, we tracked more than 35 tech funding deals worth over €407 million and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 E-commerce operating startup Swap raises $100M
🇫🇷 FineHeart raises €35M in Series C first closing and receives €48M in grants
🇩🇰 With €30M+ Series B, Bactolife prepares shift from R&D to commercial scale
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 UK AI firm Faculty to be acquired by consulting giant Accenture
🇩🇪 Diginex buys Plan A for €55M: What it means for Europe’s carbon accounting scene?
🇩🇪 BENTELER acquires ioki to expand autonomous mobility in Europe
🇨🇭 Taskbase acquires Micromate redefine corporate learning
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 CaixaBank reaches 30 million euros with the first operations of its venture debt fund
💸 Poland gets new fund: EIF and BGK launch €350M Future Tech Poland fund to boost tech innovation
🦌 Antler bags $510M in new funds, half for the US founders, as Airalo and Lovable soar to unicorn
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇪🇺 Capital flows to scale as 2025 closed
🇪🇺 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in December
🇪🇺 December 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about
🇬🇧 UK bets £210M on cybersecurity to unlock digital government — and £45B in productivity savings
🇬🇧 Bunq reapplies for US banking licence
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 CES 2026 showcases Europe’s hardware renaissance
🤖 Europe’s startups go the last mile at CES
👀 Cyberette is building forensic-grade AI for a post-truth internet
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇹 AI deeptech startup Principled Intelligence closes €1.85M pre-seed round
🇧🇪 Legaltech Alice raises €1M to bring trustworthy AI workflows to legal casework
🇬🇧 WholeSum raises £730,000 to advance a qualitative data analysis platform
🇬🇧 Social and community networking app Cliq raises seven-figure investment
🇹🇷 Webrazzi GSYF invested $300,000 in Cypien AI
