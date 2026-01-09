Capital flows to scale as 2025 closed, Swap raises $100M, and CES 2026 showcases Europe’s hardware renaissance

This week, we tracked more than 35 tech funding deals worth over €407 million and 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 E-commerce operating startup Swap raises $100M

🇫🇷 FineHeart raises €35M in Series C first closing and receives €48M in grants

🇩🇰 With €30M+ Series B, Bactolife prepares shift from R&D to commercial scale

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 UK AI firm Faculty to be acquired by consulting giant Accenture

🇩🇪 Diginex buys Plan A for €55M: What it means for Europe’s carbon accounting scene?

🇩🇪 BENTELER acquires ioki to expand autonomous mobility in Europe

🇨🇭 Taskbase acquires Micromate redefine corporate learning

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 CaixaBank reaches 30 million euros with the first operations of its venture debt fund

💸 Poland gets new fund: EIF and BGK launch €350M Future Tech Poland fund to boost tech innovation

🦌 Antler bags $510M in new funds, half for the US founders, as Airalo and Lovable soar to unicorn

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Capital flows to scale as 2025 closed

🇪🇺 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in December

🇪🇺 December 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

🇬🇧 UK bets £210M on cybersecurity to unlock digital government — and £45B in productivity savings

🇬🇧 Bunq reapplies for US banking licence

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 CES 2026 showcases Europe’s hardware renaissance

🤖 Europe’s startups go the last mile at CES

👀 Cyberette is building forensic-grade AI for a post-truth internet

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇹 AI deeptech startup Principled Intelligence closes €1.85M pre-seed round

🇧🇪 Legaltech Alice raises €1M to bring trustworthy AI workflows to legal casework





🇬🇧 WholeSum raises £730,000 to advance a qualitative data analysis platform





🇬🇧 Social and community networking app Cliq raises seven-figure investment





🇹🇷 Webrazzi GSYF invested $300,000 in Cypien AI