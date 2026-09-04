UK startup AI Score raises $5.4M to scale its enterprise AI governance platform

London-based AI governance company AI Score has raised $5.4 million in seed funding to further develop its platform for managing the use of generative and agentic AI across organisations. The round was led by Fuel Ventures, with participation from founding investor GALLOS Technologies.

The round also included investment from technology, finance and national security figures, including Alan Morgan, co-founder of MMC Ventures and an early investor in Funding Circle and Tide, and Mo El Husseiny, Managing Partner of Ventura Capital. It follows AI Score's $1 million pre-seed round in November 2025.

Founded by Alex Harland (CEO) and Benita Tibb (COO), AI Score develops a real-time AI governance platform designed to give organisations visibility and control over how generative and agentic AI systems are used across their operations.

As AI systems become increasingly autonomous and capable of interacting with external systems and people, organisations face new challenges around oversight, security and accountability. AI Score's platform tracks AI use across a business and provides governance controls intended to help organisations manage these risks as they deploy AI systems.

For agentic AI, the platform oversees agents as they are introduced across an organisation, providing guidance, guardrails and safety controls while giving management and boards visibility into their activities. The company describes its approach as intelligence-led governance, designed to integrate oversight directly into the deployment and operation of AI systems.

AI operates at a scale and level of automation that traditional governance simply wasn't built for. Organisations need to be able to move quickly and capture the opportunity AI presents, without losing visibility or control. This investment allows us to accelerate our ambition to reinvent governance for the AI age, building intelligence directly into the process and giving organisations the confidence to win with AI,

said Alex Harland, co-founder and CEO of AI Score.

The seed funding will be used to accelerate development of AI Score's platform and expand its go-to-market capabilities, with a particular focus on scaling its tools for managing agentic AI across enterprises.