Monopulse raises over €2M to advance electronic warfare-resistant drones

Danish-Lithuanian Unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer MNP Technologijos, operating under the Monopulse brand, has raised over €2 million from investors in Lithuania and abroad.

Investors included Coinvest Capital, Plug and Play, and NGL Ventures, whose angel syndicate contributed €560,000 from 68 investors, its largest syndicate to date.

Founded in 2021, Monopulse develops advanced reconnaissance drones for NATO militaries, and its technology covers both aerial and water-based surveillance. Its technology focuses on making drones more reliable in electronic warfare environments, where communications and navigation signals can be disrupted or jammed.

Monopulse combines aerospace engineering, electronics, sensor fusion, computer vision, and AI to develop drones capable of maintaining communications or operating autonomously when signals are lost. Its products include the Falcon MK3S drone platform, with variants for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and other specialist applications, alongside the Hydrohex system.

The company has 14 team members, including engineers, researchers, and former military personnel, and develops its core hardware and software capabilities in-house. Lithuanian and Danish armed forces already use its technology, with expansion underway across other NATO markets.



“We operate in a dynamic defence technology sector where technologies are evolving rapidly and customers demand secure manufacturing and resilient supply chains. This investment will enable us to scale our production capacity while ensuring that our customers receive our products quickly and on schedule,” says Justas Poderys, PhD, founder and CEO of Monopulse.



The investment will expand production capacity, support research and development, and accelerate the company’s entry into the Scandinavian and other international markets.



