AI: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

European AI funding in
H1 2026 was characterised by a high
concentration of capital in a few large transactions, alongside a
broad base of smaller investments. Several rounds exceeded €500 million,
highlighting the capital-intensive nature of advanced AI research and
infrastructure development. At the same time, numerous seed and pre-seed rounds
reflected continued investment in early-stage AI companies.
Geographically, the UK led in both funding value and deal activity, followed by France and Germany. Together, these three markets attracted the vast majority of capital, while smaller investments across the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe reflected the broader geographical spread of Europe's AI ecosystem.
The industry also showed increasing diversification, with
funding supporting AI models, computing hardware and data infrastructure,
alongside applications in healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and
cybersecurity.
For further insights into funding trends across the European
technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's
Funding Explorer, free and open to
everyone.
Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.
1
Ineffable Intelligence (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $1.1B
Ineffable Intelligence is a UK-based AI research company working to develop systems capable of learning autonomously.
Its approach centres on reinforcement learning, aiming to create a “superlearner” that can continuously acquire new knowledge and skills through experience rather than relying on human-generated data. The company is exploring an alternative path towards advanced artificial intelligence, with a focus on systems that can discover knowledge independently.
In H1 2026, Ineffable Intelligence raised $1.1 billion to support the development of its autonomous learning technology and advance its research into superintelligence.
2
Advanced Machine Intelligence (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $1B
Paris-based Advanced Machine Intelligence (AMI Labs) is developing AI systems designed to understand and predict how the physical world works.
The company focuses on world models as an alternative to traditional large language models. Rather than relying primarily on text-based predictions, its technology aims to enable machines to reason about real-world environments, anticipate outcomes and develop a deeper understanding of physical reality.
AMI Labs secured $1 billion in H1 2026 to advance its world model research and build teams across Paris, New York, Montreal and Singapore.
3
Mistral AI (France)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $830M
Mistral AI is a French artificial intelligence company developing large language models and generative AI solutions for businesses, developers and public institutions.
Positioned as a European alternative to major US AI providers, the company focuses on open-weight models, customisable AI systems and infrastructure that gives organisations greater control over their data and technology. Its strategy includes expanding European computing capacity to support AI model training and deployment while reducing reliance on external cloud providers.
During H1 2026, Mistral AI secured $830 million in debt financing to purchase 13,800 Nvidia GPUs for its first data centre in France, supporting the expansion of its AI infrastructure.
4
Recursive Superintelligence (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $650M
Recursive Superintelligence is a London-based AI startup developing systems capable of improving their own intelligence without continuous human intervention.
The company is exploring recursive self-improvement as a path towards advanced artificial intelligence. Its initial focus is on developing AI that can improve other AI systems through automated research, with longer-term ambitions to apply these methods across scientific disciplines.
In H1 2026, Recursive Superintelligence raised $650 million to advance its research into self-improving AI systems and develop technology for automated scientific discovery.
5
ElevenLabs (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $561M
London-headquartered ElevenLabs was founded in 2022 and specialises in AI-generated voice and audio technology.
Its platform enables users to generate realistic speech, clone voices, dub content into multiple languages and create sound effects. Originally focused on text-to-speech technology, the company has expanded into conversational AI, offering voice agents for customer support, sales, marketing and internal business operations. Its technology is used by businesses, developers and content creators worldwide.
ElevenLabs raised approximately $561 million across funding transactions in H1 2026 to expand its enterprise AI agents, advance research into conversational models and audio technology, and support international growth.
6
Parloa (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $350M
Berlin-based Parloa develops conversational AI technology that enables businesses to automate customer interactions across voice, chat and messaging channels.
The company provides an AI agent management platform that combines speech recognition and natural language understanding to handle customer enquiries and support tasks. Its technology is used by companies including Allianz, Booking.com and SAP, helping customer service teams manage interactions at scale while reducing reliance on traditional call centre processes.
In H1 2026, Parloa raised $350 million in a Series D round to accelerate its international expansion, particularly in the US and Europe, and strengthen its presence in key markets.
7
PhysicsX (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $300M
PhysicsX is a London-based technology company applying artificial intelligence to engineering and industrial design.
The company develops AI-native software that enables engineers to simulate complex physical systems, test design alternatives and optimise products more efficiently. By reducing simulation processes that traditionally take weeks or months to seconds, PhysicsX aims to address engineering bottlenecks in industries including aerospace, manufacturing, semiconductors and defence. Its technology supports faster product development and more efficient hardware innovation.
PhysicsX secured $300 million in H1 2026 to further develop its platform, advance AI research, expand its US operations and establish an office in Singapore.
8
Fractile (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $242.5M
As demand for increasingly powerful AI systems grows, UK startup Fractile is developing specialised computing hardware to address the speed and cost limitations of AI inference.
Founded in 2022, the company designs next-generation chips and systems intended to accelerate the process of generating outputs from advanced AI models. Its approach focuses on overcoming memory bandwidth constraints and improving the economics of running complex AI workloads, combining chip architecture, AI research and semiconductor engineering to support more demanding applications.
Fractile raised approximately $242.5 million across two funding transactions in H1 2026 to advance its inference hardware technology, accelerate product development and support the growth of its engineering teams.
9
Wonderful (Netherlands)
Amount raised in H1 2026: $150M
Wonderful develops an enterprise AI platform that helps organisations deploy AI agents to automate customer interactions and operational workflows.
The company combines its agentic technology with locally based deployment teams that adapt AI solutions to different languages, regulatory requirements and business environments. Its platform serves industries including telecommunications, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing.
In H1 2026, Wonderful raised $150 million in Series B funding to further develop its AI platform, accelerate international expansion, and significantly increase its workforce.
10
Encord (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2026: €50M
London-based Encord develops data infrastructure software that helps AI teams prepare, manage and evaluate the information used to train and deploy artificial intelligence models.
Founded in 2021, the company provides a platform for curating, annotating and organising complex datasets, including images, video, audio and sensor data. Its technology supports the development of physical AI systems such as autonomous vehicles, robots and drones, helping organisations address data quality and management challenges as these technologies move into commercial deployment.
In H1 2026, Encord raised €50 million in Series C funding to accelerate product development, enter new markets and expand its AI data infrastructure platform.
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