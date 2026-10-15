AI: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

European AI funding in H1 2026 was characterised by a high concentration of capital in a few large transactions, alongside a broad base of smaller investments. Several rounds exceeded €500 million, highlighting the capital-intensive nature of advanced AI research and infrastructure development. At the same time, numerous seed and pre-seed rounds reflected continued investment in early-stage AI companies.

Geographically, the UK led in both funding value and deal activity, followed by France and Germany. Together, these three markets attracted the vast majority of capital, while smaller investments across the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, the Nordics and Central and Eastern Europe reflected the broader geographical spread of Europe's AI ecosystem.

The industry also showed increasing diversification, with funding supporting AI models, computing hardware and data infrastructure, alongside applications in healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and cybersecurity.

For further insights into funding trends across the European technology ecosystem, check out Tech.eu's Funding Explorer, free and open to everyone.

Here are the companies that raised the most in H1 2026.