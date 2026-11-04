Supa raises £21M in seed funding to transform UK residential block management

UK-based proptech company Supa has raised £21 million in seed funding to expand its AI-powered property management platform. The financing includes an equity round co-led by 2150 and OpenOcean, with participation from KOMPAS VC, Actia Capital Partners and HEARTFELT, alongside a debt facility from a major UK lender.

Supa is developing an AI-native platform for residential block management, combining the acquisition of established local property management firms with technology designed to automate administrative processes and improve services for residents.

The UK property management sector faces growing operational challenges, including rising service charges, increasing administrative workloads and growing expectations from residents. Despite the availability of software solutions and ongoing industry consolidation, technology adoption remains limited, while improvements in service delivery have not always kept pace with the sector's growth. Smaller property management firms, often operating with fewer than ten employees, face particular challenges in managing these demands.

Supa aims to address these challenges by acquiring local block management companies, retaining their existing identities and integrating its AI technology into their operations. The platform automates tasks such as scheduling repairs, reconciling service charges, maintaining safety compliance records and coordinating contractors.

According to the company, its technology can reduce the time property managers spend on administrative work by up to 90 per cent, allowing them to focus more on property maintenance and communication with residents.

Commenting on the challenges facing the sector, Calum Brannan, co-founder and CEO of Supa, noted that residents are facing rising service charges without corresponding improvements in service quality, while growing property portfolios and outdated systems continue to affect communication and responsiveness.

We're doing the opposite. We keep the local firms, take the admin off their desks, and put managers back inside buildings instead of behind a phone queue. Everyone should know what their service charge pays for, and get an answer when they call,

said Brannan.

Since its first two acquisitions in late 2025, Supa has recorded revenue growth of more than 700 per cent. The company currently manages approximately 20,000 homes through seven local property management firms, including Hunters in Sussex, FW Block Management in Hertfordshire and Lamberts in London.

Supa plans to continue expanding through acquisitions while developing its AI platform to support property management operations and improve services across its portfolio.