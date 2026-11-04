Lazzaro One lands pre-seed funding to advance maritime intelligence technology

Berlin-based maritime technology startup Lazzaro One has secured a six-figure pre-seed funding round from B#, the pre-seed fund of IBB Ventures. The investment will support the development of its maritime intelligence platform, HUAX, and the company's technological and commercial expansion.

Founded by Arsenio Longo, alongside co-founder Maria Grazia Del Prete, Lazzaro One develops software designed to improve safety, operational efficiency and sustainability in the maritime industry. The platform combines mathematical models and data analytics with behavioural psychology to help organisations better understand vessel activity and identify potential risks.

The maritime sector generates large volumes of data, but identifying reliable and relevant information remains a challenge. Conventional monitoring systems can detect unusual vessel activity, although interpreting the reasons behind such behaviour often requires further analysis.

Lazzaro One aims to address this challenge through HUAX, which analyses technical and behavioural patterns to identify anomalies and provide insights into maritime operations. Rather than relying solely on large volumes of raw data, the platform focuses on identifying information relevant to risk assessment and decision-making.

One of its applications is the detection of so-called shadow fleets, vessels that manipulate tracking systems to evade sanctions. By analysing technical and behavioural anomalies, HUAX is designed to help security authorities, shipping companies and insurers identify potential risks. The platform also provides route forecasts and sea-state analyses to support operational planning, efficiency and environmental sustainability.

There is no shortage of data in the maritime sector today. The real challenge is understanding which information can be trusted and why a vessel’s behaviour is unusual. Many systems can identify unusual vessel behaviour. But only HUAX can explain clearly why,

says Arsenio Longo.

With the new funding, Lazzaro One plans to expand its Berlin headquarters as its main technology development hub and establish a Maritime Intelligence Desk in Naples to support monitoring activities across the Mediterranean region.

The company will also expand its development team, create specialised positions and further improve HUAX's data-processing capabilities. Over the medium to long term, Lazzaro One aims to strengthen its presence in the shipping and defence sectors and expand its customer network across the maritime and insurance industries.