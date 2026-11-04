Fal doubles valuation to $16B after $1.3B Series F

AI infrastructure company fal has raised $1.3 billion in a Series F funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from NVIDIA, Sound Ventures, HOF Capital and T. Rowe Price.

Founded in 2021 by Turkish entrepreneurs Burkay Gür and Görkem Yurtseven, fal announced the Series F alongside a previously closed $350 million Series E round led by Sequoia Capital in April. Together, the two rounds total $1.65 billion in funding. The latest investment values the company at $16 billion, double its $8 billion valuation in April, according to Bloomberg.

Fal develops infrastructure for generative media, allowing businesses to run image, video and audio AI models at scale. Its platform enables companies across entertainment, advertising, e-commerce, gaming and marketing to integrate generative AI into their existing production and creative workflows.

As generative media becomes more widely adopted across these industries, companies require computing infrastructure capable of supporting content generation while maintaining model performance and efficiency.

During 2026, fal has focused on improving the quality and speed of generative media models through post-training techniques. The company has also continued developing its own models alongside those provided by its partners to expand the capabilities of its platform.

The funding will support the expansion of fal's inference infrastructure and team, as well as further development of its generative media technology. The company plans to invest in research and explore new approaches to AI-powered content creation throughout 2027.