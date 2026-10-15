Vilnius-based Holo raises €5M to bring AI-powered marketing to small businesses

AI marketing platform Holo has raised €5 million in a seed funding round to further develop its marketing automation technology and reach more small businesses. The round was led by Market One Capital, with participation from Silicon Gardens, FirstPick, Leonis Capital, NGL, Tekton Ventures and business angels.

Founded by Deividas Kovger and Aleksandras Urbanavicius, Holo aims to make AI-powered marketing tools more accessible to small businesses, allowing them to manage their marketing without dedicated teams. The founding team also includes Karolis Vaiginis, who leads design, and CTO Arnas Puidokas.

Holo combines marketing planning with content creation and campaign management in a single platform. To get started, business owners enter their website, allowing the system to analyse their products or services, brand identity and communication style. Based on this information and the business's goals, Holo generates a marketing plan outlining which channels to use, what campaigns to launch and which activities to prioritise.

The platform then creates marketing materials, including advertisements, social media posts, emails and SEO content, tailored to the business's brand. These are organised in a content calendar, where users can review, edit and approve materials before publication across connected channels. Businesses can also automate selected tasks, allowing campaigns to run without requiring approval at every stage.

Holo also monitors campaign performance and uses the results to recommend adjustments to future marketing activities. For example, it can suggest allocating more budget to better-performing advertisements or creating additional content in formats that generate greater reach.

The platform combines third-party AI models with its own technology, including a system that retains each business's brand identity and communication style, a strategy engine for marketing planning and a creative system informed by performance data from millions of pieces of content generated through the platform.

Holo reached $5 million in annual recurring revenue within 252 days, having raised less than €1 million before this round. The platform now serves more than 20,000 paying businesses across over 100 countries.

The new funding will be used to further develop Holo's marketing autopilot capabilities, reach more small businesses and expand its team in Vilnius.