ID Finance lands €545M, UK launches refugee-focused VC fund, and the race to save EU Inc

This week, we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.8 billion and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Europe has spent years talking about making it easier to build and scale startups across borders. EU Inc was supposed to deliver a practical solution: a single, pan-European company framework. But after months of negotiations, campaigners warn that key provisions have been stripped away, threatening to undermine the reform before it even launches.

With the stakes high, EU Inc supporters are calling on founders, investors, and the wider tech ecosystem to speak up and put pressure on policymakers. Learn how you can help.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇸 ID Finance lands €545M in debt and equity

🇬🇧 CMR Surgical strikes £300M investment deal

🇮🇪 EZO raises €150M in debt financing

🇬🇧 Salience Labs secures $125M to scale photonic chips for AI data centres

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Accenture acquires UK customer intelligence firm Sagacity to strengthen AI and data capabilities

🇫🇷 3Pay acquires MoneyTrack and wants to scale up

🇦🇹 Cologne- based transaction banking company Omikron and Vienna-based COPS are merging

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 UK launches refugee-focused venture fund with initial £300,000 investment

💸 British Business Bank invests £180M across AI and deeptech funds

💵 Italy’s Panakès Partners launches €8.5 million investment vehicle targeting Lombardy’s MedTech and BioTech

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 EU Inc: Will Europe blow its biggest chance to get startups right?

🤖 AI minister calls on AI frontier labs to ramp up safety, as UK ups cyber defences

🇪🇪 Skeleton Technologies surpasses $1B valuation with Siemens backing for US expansion

🇪🇺 AI: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇷 Deeptech HyLight raises €13M to industrialise autonomous hydrogen-powered airships

🤖 Hostinger CEO: AI is moving faster than people's willingness to use it

🏃Tech Race Summit participants warn of obstacles to turning AI pilots into profits

🩺 VitVio brings AI-powered surgical operating system to Poland in UCK Gdańsk partnership

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Affinity Labs raises $2M to build AI-powered software brands with creators

🇸🇪 Miracly launches with €1.8M to automate AI-powered marketing

🇬🇧 Sainaptic lands £1M to expand AI-assisted marking technology

🇨🇿 FLÆ Robotics lands over €1M to automate hotel guest services

🇬🇧 The UK government's £500 million sovereign VC fund invests in security startup Augur