Linkener secures €7.5M to expand its energy management platform

Energy technology startup Linkener has raised €7.5 million in a funding round led by Klima Energy Transition Fund, Alantra’s energy transition fund, with existing shareholder GoHub Ventures remaining on board.

Linkener has developed an Intelligent Energy Management System (SIGE) that uses proprietary remote metering technology to help businesses and organisations monitor, analyse and optimise their energy consumption.

The platform allows customers to track consumption using their own data, digitise and validate energy bills, analyse supply contracts and receive alerts and recommendations to identify potential savings and better manage energy costs.

Alongside its technology platform, Linkener supports businesses in implementing energy-saving projects, having completed more than 400 solar and battery storage installations across Spain. The company serves over 2,000 customers and manages 10,000 energy supply points, covering 1.7 TWh of annual energy consumption.

The company sees significant opportunities for digitalisation and energy optimisation, particularly in the services sector, where monitoring and controlling consumption can generate savings of 20 per cent. Rising and volatile energy prices, alongside increasingly complex contracts and regulations, are also driving demand for tools that give businesses greater visibility and control over their energy costs.

José Ignacio Ruiz, CEO of Linkener, commented:

This funding round will allow us to accelerate the transformation of a highly fragmented sector, where energy management remains rooted in practices from 40 years ago.

We want businesses to have reliable data and technology to understand how much they spend on energy, anticipate their costs and make better decisions.

With the new funding, Linkener plans to further develop its technology and proprietary AI models for energy management. By combining AI with advanced data analytics, the company aims to automate the processing of energy information and bills, detect anomalies and identify opportunities for cost optimisation and savings.

The investment will also support Linkener’s organic growth and acquisition strategy. The company plans to acquire and integrate complementary businesses, products and capabilities to expand its range of solutions and strengthen its technology and commercial operations.