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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Pliant secures over €200M in debt financing to scale European payments business
🇬🇧 Defence startup Agon raises $70M with uk sovai and nssif investing
🇬🇧 Bound secures $50M to advance fx risk management for mid market companies
💰 Trouva co-founder Mandeep Singh joins Tapestry VC as General Partner
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇺🇦 ‘Europe must do whatever it takes’: Tech founders and political leaders demand decisive action on Ukraine
🚗 Transportation: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026
🤖 Tom Blomfield has left Anthropic after less than six months
🍕 Papa John’s pizza order first UK cardless payment by AI agent
📡 Recommended reads and listens
💡 Build, back or partner: how Fortum is investing in the future of energy
⚡ Cutting the cord: How Willo is taking wireless power into the third dimension
🚗 From €10,000 to 6 million connected cars: The bootstrapped rise of Lithuania's OBDeleven
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💵 Payhawk backer Eleven secures €57M first close for Fund IV
💸 CommerzVentures launches €50M Fund IV targeting early-stage AI and fintech startups
💰 Pronto Ventures launches in Turin to accelerate startup growth across Europe
🇪🇺 EU proposes €50BN equity fund to support quantum and essential sovereign tech
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇪🇸 Holidu acquires CasasRurales.Net
🇨🇭 The Berlin-based vacation property startup MYNE is acquiring its Swiss competitor beyoul
🇹🇷 Arvato acquires Ekol Logistics
🇬🇧 Berlin-based tax unicorn Taxfix is acquiring London-based fintech Countingup
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Sequent has secured $2.2M in pre-seed funding
🇳🇱 Good Heat secures €2M to expand industrial heat battery solutions across Europe
🇵🇹 Lampsy Health raises €1.1M to shine a light on undetected night-time seizures
🇮🇪 EU-INC is in crisis but $1M-backed Shuttle isn’t waiting for Europe to fix cross-border fundraising
🇪🇸 Reversa raises €750,000 to automate regulatory processes with ai agents
🇬🇧 Beyond the taboo: Polari Labs brings biotech innovation to anorectal health
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