This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €559 million and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇩🇪 Pliant secures over €200M in debt financing to scale European payments business

🇬🇧 Defence startup Agon raises $70M with uk sovai and nssif investing

🇬🇧 Bound secures $50M to advance fx risk management for mid market companies

💰 Trouva co-founder Mandeep Singh joins Tapestry VC as General Partner

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇺🇦 ‘Europe must do whatever it takes’: Tech founders and political leaders demand decisive action on Ukraine

🚗 Transportation: Europe’s 10 most-funded companies in H1 2026

🤖 Tom Blomfield has left Anthropic after less than six months

🍕 Papa John’s pizza order first UK cardless payment by AI agent

📡 Recommended reads and listens

💡 Build, back or partner: how Fortum is investing in the future of energy

⚡ Cutting the cord: How Willo is taking wireless power into the third dimension

🚗 From €10,000 to 6 million connected cars: The bootstrapped rise of Lithuania's OBDeleven

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💵 Payhawk backer Eleven secures €57M first close for Fund IV

💸 CommerzVentures launches €50M Fund IV targeting early-stage AI and fintech startups

💰 Pronto Ventures launches in Turin to accelerate startup growth across Europe

🇪🇺 EU proposes €50BN equity fund to support quantum and essential sovereign tech

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇪🇸 Holidu acquires CasasRurales.Net

🇨🇭 The Berlin-based vacation property startup MYNE is acquiring its Swiss competitor beyoul

🇹🇷 Arvato acquires Ekol Logistics

🇬🇧 Berlin-based tax unicorn Taxfix is ​​acquiring London-based fintech Countingup

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Sequent has secured $2.2M in pre-seed funding

🇳🇱 Good Heat secures €2M to expand industrial heat battery solutions across Europe

🇵🇹 Lampsy Health raises €1.1M to shine a light on undetected night-time seizures

🇮🇪 EU-INC is in crisis but $1M-backed Shuttle isn’t waiting for Europe to fix cross-border fundraising

🇪🇸 Reversa raises €750,000 to automate regulatory processes with ai agents

🇬🇧 Beyond the taboo: Polari Labs brings biotech innovation to anorectal health