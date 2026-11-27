What if robots could charge while moving, without needing to align with a charging pad or plug into a cable? Or you could simply walk into a room and have your laptop or mobile phone start charging automatically, wherever you placed it?

At Slush in Helsinki last week, I caught up with Harri Santamala, co-founder and CEO of Willo Technologies, and Nam Ha-Van, co-founder and CTO, and other team members for a fascinating demo of their wireless power tech.

It felt rather full circle. I covered the company's €2.9 million funding round earlier this year, when I interviewed co-founder Marko Voutilainen at my office during a visit to Berlin. Both our offices are housed in former industrial factories, although theirs are considerably more salubrious.

When I saw their demo, it felt like I was witnessing the future of electricity.

Finnish deeptech startup Willo, an Aalto University spinout, is rethinking how electrical power is transferred over the last few metres, transmitting electricity through the air much like Wi-Fi transmits data. No cables, charging pads or precise alignment are needed. Its technology can power multiple devices simultaneously, even as they move, rotate or sit behind obstacles.

The technology builds on more than a decade of research, and the company brings together postdoctoral researchers and hardware veterans with experience at Oura, Nokia and Microsoft. Most wireless charging today operates essentially in two dimensions, requiring devices to sit on a charging pad or in a cradle, aligned within a few millimetres.

Willo is developing an alternative: an enclosed space where devices can draw power from any position and orientation, without a charging pad, precise alignment, or a direct line of sight. The company calls this a three-dimensional power zone.

One of the key engineering challenges is maintaining stable power delivery in a constantly changing environment. As devices enter, leave or move within the space, their power requirements can fluctuate, and each device can affect the electrical behaviour of the wider system.

Ensuring consistent power delivery under these dynamic conditions is critical to moving the technology beyond controlled demonstrations and into real-world applications.

Overcoming the limitations of wireless charging

Wireless power has been a subject of scientific research for decades. However, overcoming the physical and engineering constraints associated with conventional wireless charging has proven particularly challenging.

As Santamala explained:

“We've continuously tried to push the technology beyond those limitations, and we've successfully developed a technology that provides greater freedom.

We've also managed to build an excellent team. People feed off each other's ideas and then build on them. Seeing this technology working in real-world environments is particularly rewarding for our technical team.”

Willo is by no means alone in pursuing next-generation wireless power. However, according to Ha-Van, many existing research prototypes still impose significant restrictions on how devices can move and interact with their surroundings.

“If you look closely, there are often restrictions on how the receivers are positioned or held. They don't necessarily give you the freedom you would want.



There can also be restrictions when introducing objects into the charging environment. What we're aiming to provide is full freedom while charging, regardless of the form factor.”

From powering moving robots to entire rooms

At Slush, Willo demonstrated two implementations of its technology: a PowerBubble, which generated a strong, stable power field capable of powering drones and robotic trucks without cables or charging pads, and a wireless room, which created a uniform power zone where lamps could operate wirelessly. Both draw on some of the same underlying technological concepts but adapt them to different form factors and use cases.

Ultimately, both aim to provide greater freedom of movement while receiving power. While the technology is still early, Willo expects its operating range to increase over time. However, even relatively confined power zones could have significant industrial applications.

“If you think about many robotic operations, robots return to the same location repeatedly. As long as you can provide a sufficient power field within that area, it could be enough to support those operations,” explained Ha-Van.

Willo operates at a frequency of 6.78 MHz, which falls within the internationally designated industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) band. According to the company, operating within this established frequency band helps simplify the path towards product certification. Its hub-based technology is currently at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5, corresponding to validation in a relevant environment.

“We've been targeting robotics OEMs and hardware manufacturers, and that's where we're progressing now. We want to be their technology partner in enabling wireless power,” shared Santamala.

Building technical expertise ahead of commercial scale

Willo currently has a seven-person team, bringing together industry veterans and researchers from leading academic institutions. According to Santamala, the company's technical reputation has been instrumental in attracting experienced talent.

“You don't necessarily want to grow the team too much at an early stage, until you reach a point where things are ready to scale. What's more important to us is having absolutely the best team in the world for doing this.”

Why robotics comes before consumer electronics

Willo is currently working towards pilot deployments. Commercial rollouts will depend on the requirements of individual OEMs, although the company estimates a timeframe of 18 to 24 months, provided customer specifications fall within its current technological capabilities.

Willo’s tech made its public debut at CES 2026, where it won CNET's Best of CES award. While consumer electronics represents a potentially significant market for wireless power, Willo sees robotics and automation as a more immediate commercial opportunity.

But breaking into consumer electronics requires securing the support of major device manufacturers, which can be particularly challenging for companies introducing entirely new technologies.

Santamala explained:

“Consumer products have a chicken-and-egg problem. If we wanted to introduce this technology, we would have to bring in the big players manufacturing the devices.



It's something you have to build and get to a certain stage before they start paying attention and really understanding the opportunities, especially when you have a blue-ocean technology.”

Part of the challenge is raising awareness of what wireless power can achieve beyond conventional cables and static wireless charging. Demonstrating the technology's capabilities could help manufacturers rethink how devices are designed, powered and operated.

“Previously, you had cables and static wireless power, but you can actually do things differently. Once your imagination starts running, it gets pretty wild in terms of what you could do with wireless power,” he enthused.

For Santamala, one of the most exciting prospects is the opportunity to rethink electricity infrastructure itself.

“We built this technology to make an impact and bring about change, and it's easy to imagine the changes we could enable through this technology.”

Advancing wireless power through international research

In September 2026, Willo signed a joint research agreement with Japan's Chiba University to address one of the key engineering challenges of three-dimensional wireless power: maintaining stable power delivery as operating conditions change. The 12-month research partnership will investigate how to maintain stable operation as devices move within a power zone and their power requirements fluctuate, including when multiple devices and people are present within the space.

The collaboration draws on the expertise of Professor Hiroo Sekiya and his research group, which specialises in high-frequency power conversion and load-independent wireless power transfer. Willo already has close ties to the university through engineering team member Dr Yutaro Komiyama, who completed his PhD under Sekiya's supervision.

The partnership is also particularly relevant given Japan's strengths in industrial robotics, precision equipment and sensors — sectors where cables and connectors can impose significant design and operational constraints. Willo's next priorities are scaling its wireless power technology, advancing its technical maturity and bringing it to market.

The longer-term opportunity, however, extends beyond making charging more convenient.

By removing the need for cables, physical connectors and precise alignment, Willo could fundamentally change how engineers design machines, industrial environments and the electrical infrastructure that powers them.