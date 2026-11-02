London-based LO:TECH lands $12M Series A led by MMC

London-based LO:TECH, a capital markets firm built for round-the-clock and onchain markets, has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round led by MMC, with participation from existing investors Faction and 13 Books Capital, alongside Atka.

Founded by Tim Meggs (CEO) and Marcus Horsley (CTO), LO:TECH develops trading infrastructure designed to operate continuously across different venues and asset classes, including traditional financial markets, digital assets and prediction markets.

Traditional capital markets have historically operated within fixed trading hours, while digital asset markets function around the clock. As financial markets evolve and more assets become available on blockchain-based platforms, trading firms face growing demand for infrastructure capable of operating across both traditional and digital markets.

LO:TECH aims to address this shift by providing liquidity and execution services that help institutional clients trade more efficiently. Its newly launched execution services draw on its infrastructure's ability to operate across traditional, digital and prediction markets.

Capital markets were built for a world that opened at 8am and closed at 4.30pm. That's not how risk is traded any more. The best trading firms in the world are technologically advanced, but they grew up on top of traditional market infrastructure. We built ours from scratch for markets that run 24/7, onchain and across every asset class,

said Tim Meggs, CEO and co-founder of LO:TECH.

The funding comes amid changes in digital asset markets, with growing interest in tokenised traditional financial assets. While the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a downturn in the first half of 2026, tokenised real-world assets continued to grow.

As traditional finance and blockchain-based markets become increasingly interconnected, LO:TECH aims to support trading activity across both markets, providing infrastructure and execution services for digital assets and tokenised traditional financial instruments.

Marcus Horsley, CTO and co-founder of LO:TECH, added:

Fintech and digital asset platforms are moving into territory that used to belong to Wall Street. To do that well, they need trading partners built for how these markets actually work. There is room for a capital markets firm that grew up in digital assets to compete with the largest names in traditional finance, and we think that firm can be built in London.

The new capital will support LO:TECH 's expansion into the US and Asia-Pacific, with plans to establish a presence in New York and Singapore. LO:TECH also intends to expand its execution services for institutional clients and pursue regulatory authorisations in the markets it enters, including exploring licensing options in the US.

