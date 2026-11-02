Veriff co-founder’s Roleo raises €2.9M to expand AI career agent across Europe

Roleo, a startup developing a personal AI career agent for technology professionals, has raised €2.9 million in a funding round led by Baltic venture capital firm Practica Capital, with participation from Nordic VC Inventure.

Founded by Janer Gorohhov, co-founder of identity verification company Veriff, and Vahur Hansen, a former member of Wise's early engineering team and co-founder of Membo, Roleo aims to help technology professionals discover career opportunities without actively searching or applying for jobs.

Traditionally, keeping track of career opportunities has required professionals to monitor job boards, maintain networks and stay visible to potential employers. Roleo is developing an alternative approach through a free personal AI career agent that continuously monitors the job market on behalf of its users.

The platform learns about each user's professional experience, career goals, salary expectations and preferences, including flexibility, responsibilities and future development. It then evaluates opportunities across the European technology sector and identifies positions that may align with their interests.

When a suitable opportunity is identified, Roleo can connect the candidate directly with a hiring manager without requiring a formal job application. Users retain control over their visibility, personal information and decisions about whether to pursue particular opportunities.

Most people spend years building their careers, but only actively manage them when something goes wrong or they decide it is time for a change. Meanwhile, great opportunities come and go, often without the right people ever hearing about them. We believe everyone should have a personal active career agent that understands what they want, keeps an eye on the market, and brings relevant opportunities to them. You should be able to focus on doing great work without missing out on what could come next,

said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder and CEO of Roleo.

Since the beginning of 2026, Roleo's AI agent has connected users with 30,000 career opportunities that they subsequently explored. The platform evaluates hundreds of thousands of potential opportunities each week, typically selecting the three most relevant for each user.

Roleo's users include professionals from Google, Amazon, Stripe and Spotify. For employers, the platform provides access to qualified candidates who may not be actively seeking new roles but are open to relevant opportunities.

The company has also received backing from investors including Bolt founder Markus Villig, Sergei Anikin, Henrik Bohman, Kristina Lilleõis and Lemonade Stand.

Roleo's initial European expansion will focus on technology professionals and companies. The new funding will also support improvements to its AI career agent, with plans to make the platform more responsive to individual needs and extend its capabilities beyond job matching to support longer-term career development.