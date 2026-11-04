Revolut confirms $115BN valuation, after completing secondary sale

Revolut has today confirmed it's now valued at $115bn, more than doubling its valuation in around two years, after completing a secondary share sale.

The fintech giant today confirmed it had completed a secondary share sale, a sale of existing shares, in a round led by Glade Brook Capital Partners, Coatue, Durable Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price, and Baillie Gifford.

The new valuation confirms Revolut's status as Europe's highest valued private tech company and follows several banking licence wins, including in the UK and Europe.

Revolut, which has over 80m global retail customers, did not disclose how much it had raised in the sale. The share sale also allowed existing Revolut employees and investors to cash in their shares, which were sold at around $2,017 each. No fresh capital was raised in the round, according to sources.

Last year, Revolut carried out secondary transactions that priced the company at $75bn, up from $45bn in 2024.

Along with the lead investors, the new sale attracted participation from both long-standing partners and new global investors, Revolut said.

Nik Storonsky, CEO & founder of Revolut, commented: “Every bank we launch means more people get a better way to manage their money, wherever they live. Our team makes that happen, and employee ownership has been central to our culture from day one. That’s why we’ve once again given them the chance to share in the value they’ve created, as we work towards our next milestone of serving 100 million customers.”

Victor Stinga, CFO of Revolut, said: "The milestones achieved this year have been several years in the making. They allow us to strengthen our digital banking proposition in our core markets and pave the way for it reaching millions more customers beyond Europe. The confidence of our investors, both existing and new, reflects Revolut’s unique opportunity to build the first truly global bank.”