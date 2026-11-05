Memory magicians raise $3.3M for Mindmax to put human learning first in the AI age

AI-powered learning platform Mindmax has raised £2.5 million in venture capital funding in a round led by Concept Ventures, with participation from Redrice Ventures, Daybreak Ventures and Lerer Hippeau. The round also attracted angel investors, including former Depop CEO Maria Raga and Helsing co-founder Torsten Reil.

Founded by Ed Cooke and Daniel Zohar, Mindmax is developing AI-powered learning tools designed to help people acquire new skills, retain information and prepare for professional qualifications.

The founders were previously part of the team behind Memrise, a language learning platform that has attracted more than 80 million users worldwide. Their experience developing Memrise has informed Mindmax's approach to personalised, AI-powered learning.

Mindmax's first product is an AI tutor focused on professional exam preparation and upskilling. The platform uses real-time conversations to create personalised learning experiences, allowing users to ask questions, interrupt explanations and direct lessons towards topics they find difficult. Users can also access visual explanations and illustrations during each session, with lessons adapted to their existing knowledge, learning goals and individual approaches to learning.

The company is developing its technology amid growing concerns about the impact of AI on learning and independent thinking. As AI tools become more widely used in education and professional settings, questions have emerged about the potential effects of relying on technology to perform tasks that previously required active learning and problem-solving.

Mindmax aims to address these concerns by using AI to encourage active participation in the learning process rather than simply providing answers. Its approach focuses on interactive conversations, allowing users to explore subjects through questions and receive explanations tailored to their needs.

Curiosity has always been the greatest fuel for learning. Which means you need to be able to ask questions. When you’re in a one-to-one conversation with an expert, you’ll ask 20-30 questions per hour. You can’t do that in a classroom. It’s why our approach is so powerful,

said Daniel Zohar, co-founder of Mindmax.

According to the company, its interactive approach is designed to improve learning and information retention compared with more passive formats. Mindmax plans to continue developing the capabilities of its AI models to support more personalised learning experiences.

The funding announcement follows the launch of Mindmax's platform, which builds on the founders' experience developing language learning platform Memrise, which has attracted more than 80 million users worldwide.