Kabilio raises €10M to expand AI accounting platform and introduce AI agents

Spanish AI accounting platform Kabilio has raised €10 million in a funding round led by Picus Capital and Visionaries, with participation from CDTI, Spain's public agency for technological innovation. The investment brings the company's total funding since launch to €14 million. Picus Capital and Visionaries also led Kabilio's pre-seed round.

Founded by Jose Ojeda and Álex Valls, Kabilio develops an AI-powered platform designed to help accounting firms and their small business clients automate administrative and financial processes.

In Spain, as in much of Europe, small businesses typically outsource their bookkeeping and tax-related work to external accounting firms. These firms often manage large volumes of invoices, bank transactions and financial documents, with many processes still requiring manual input and reconciliation.

Kabilio aims to reduce this administrative workload by automating repetitive accounting tasks while keeping accountants responsible for reviewing and approving the results.

Its platform uses AI to read invoices, suggest accounting entries, match bank transactions and prepare reconciliations, while identifying cases that require professional attention. The system works alongside firms' existing software, allowing accountants to review and approve information rather than enter it manually.

According to the company, its technology reduces the time spent on bookkeeping and reconciliation by approximately 60 per cent. The platform also structures financial documents, transactions and accounting entries as data, recording firms' rules and decisions to support further automation.

Kabilio is introducing an AI accounting agent designed to automate workflows such as retrieving invoices, reconciling transactions, validating entries and requesting missing documents through email and WhatsApp. Accountants can assign tasks using plain-language instructions and control the agent's level of autonomy. Several firms are already piloting the technology.

The company has also launched Kabilio Empresas, a platform that allows small businesses to issue invoices, connect bank accounts and monitor cash flow while sharing financial data with their accounting firms in real time. Fiscalidad Inteligente and Alemany Assessors are already using the platform to manage a large part of their client portfolios.

An agent is only as good as the data it works on. That is why we are bringing the firm’s clients onto the same platform: the moment a business issues an invoice or a payment hits its bank, the firm has it and the agent will be able to act on it. The firm is freed from busy work, and its clients feel the difference,

said Álex Valls, co-founder and co-CEO of Kabilio.

In a later phase, Kabilio plans to extend its AI agent to small business clients, enabling it to issue invoices, follow up on overdue payments, request missing receipts and answer routine accounting and tax questions.

Kabilio currently works with nearly 500 accounting firms, compared with 100 a year ago. Its customers include Adlanter, Solfico and Gemap, with the latter two belonging to the iusTime group. The company has also expanded its team to 80 employees, more than half of whom work in product and engineering.

The new funding will support Kabilio's next development phase, including the rollout of its AI accounting agent, further automation of accounting workflows and the expansion of its shared platform for accounting firms and small businesses.