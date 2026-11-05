SFC Capital backs Nayara's AI platform for patient care

UK-based healthcare AI company Nayara has closed a pre-seed funding round led by SFC Capital, an early-stage investor in the UK. The funding will support the development and expansion of its AI-powered platform designed to improve communication and support for patients between clinical appointments.

Nayara develops AI companions for hospitals, healthcare systems and medical technology companies, providing personalised guidance and helping healthcare professionals stay informed about patients' needs outside clinical settings.

While much of healthcare takes place outside hospitals, patients often face medical questions, uncertainty and concerns between appointments without immediate access to professional support. At the same time, clinical teams must manage routine enquiries alongside their existing responsibilities, with limited visibility into patients' progress between visits.

Nayara aims to address these challenges through AI-powered companions that answer routine questions, provide personalised guidance and emotional support, and proactively check in with patients. The platform also identifies concerns and requests that require attention from healthcare providers and directs them to the appropriate teams.

By automating routine communication and providing information about patients' needs, the technology is intended to reduce administrative workloads and help healthcare professionals prioritise follow-up care.

According to Gal Moore, co-founder and CEO of Nayara, advances in medical technology have expanded the possibilities of healthcare, while patient support has not evolved at the same pace.

We started Nayara with a simple belief: no patient should feel alone in their healthcare journey. No warning sign should go unaddressed because the clinical team lacked the information, or the time, to act,

said Moore.

The company's approach combines input from medical professionals, patients, people with experience supporting loved ones through illness and AI engineers. These clinical, personal and technical perspectives inform the development of its platform.

Nayara's technology is already being used across clinical pathways, including oncology, where its AI companion for breast cancer patients has supported hundreds of people.

The new funding will be used to accelerate product development, support clinical validation and expand the company's commercial activities.