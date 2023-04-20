Quanscient raises €3.9 million to help bring products to market faster with its quantum computing-powered solution

Quanscient, the Finnish cloud and quantum computing-powered multiphysics simulation technology provider has raised €3.9 million. The Seed funding came from Maki.vc and will be used to further accelerate product development and expansion.

Quanscient offers fully digital R&D processes using a combination of native multiphysics algorithms, advanced cloud computing, and the prospect of future quantum integration.

“With the help of our technology, innovation and product development become more efficient, and products are brought to market faster. For example, simulating superconductors, that are crucial for fusion energy, MRI devices, and high-tech components, is extremely complex. With the existing solutions, it can take up to a month to run a superconductor simulation to provide feedback for product development. Quanscient can do this in a few hours,” says Quanscient co-founder and CEO Juha Riippi.

"Quantum simulations can replace expensive and extremely time-consuming physical testing, such as wind-tunnel testing for airplanes, with simulations. This allows engineers to refine designs using computer-aided design and simulations instead of building expensive prototypes and taking them into wind tunnels for testing,” Riippi adds.

“We are thrilled to be supporting the next stage of Quanscient’s journey,” says Ilkka Kivimäki, founding partner at Maki.vc. “Quanscient’s product delivers unforeseen runtime speed, scale, and accuracy for simulations. The product enables flexibility by allowing the users to combine any physics in a single simulation, providing unforeseen accuracy and usability when solving multiphysics problems. We were impressed by Quanscient’s strong team with experience in quantum computing, software, and research, and look forward to helping them scale the business further.”