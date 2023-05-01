April 2023: Deals, exits and the Tech.eu Summit on May 24th in Brussels

Although last month we hoped to witness a positive trend in the growth of investments on the European technology scene, it seems that this was only short-term because already in April we see that this year will not be so easy either.

According to the Tech.eu database, the European tech companies raised €3.9 billion over 367 deals. Thus, in April there was recorded a decrease in the number of investments by around 10% compared to the previous month (in March 2023, European tech companies collected €5.3 billion over 412 funding deals) which led to a drop in total funds collected by around 26%. Even if we compare with the same period last year, there has been a significant drop in the investments of around 70% although the number of deals was at approximately the same level (in April 2022, European tech companies raised €10.1 billion in 382 deals).