10 European Space tech companies whose orbiting improves life on Earth

While there might be a certain American space tech company that grabs headlines, that's not to say that Europe doesn't have its fair share of innovators. Here are 10 European space tech outfits worth having a look at.
Tamara Djurickovic 1 hour ago
The term “space tech” refers to any technology that supports or enables travel to space or activities conducted in space. These activities can be conducted with the aim of researching the not-so-known space, but also with the aim of using space technology to improve our everyday life here on terra firma.

Today we bring you a list of 10 European space tech companies that share the same goal and that is to use technology in space in order to improve life on Earth. Some of these companies are creating technology that enables access to space, some are using satellites and hosted cameras in space to gather news and information about what’s happening on Earth and in space, while some use high-resolution thermal data from space in order to help the globe address its sustainability challenges through high-resolution thermal imaging. And many more!

Of note: Space DOTS CEO and Co-founder Bianca Cefalo and Skyrora Founder and CEO Volodymyr Levykin will join us in a discussion about the economic, social, environmental and political growing impact of the space tech industry on May 24th at Tech.eu Summit.

Skyrora - UK

Founded in 2017, Skyrora is the company that designs, manufactures, and deploys rockets to clear the way for small satellite manufacturers looking to access space.

Founded in 2017, Skyrora is the company that designs, manufactures, and deploys rockets to clear the way for small satellite manufacturers looking to access space. Headquartered in Edinburgh with facilities located across Europe, the company develops launch vehicle technology to ensure that the life-changing benefits of space are realised here on Earth.

Skyrora’s vision is to meet the growing demand for small satellite launch vehicles by combining proven technology with modern-day innovation in order to provide cost-effective and responsive access to space.

In 2021, the company received €3 million in co-funding from the European Space Agency (ESA).

The company's Founder and CEO Volodymyr Levykin

Space DOTS - UK

Space DOTS is a UK-based woman-led New Space start-up pioneering the in-space R&D, testing and in-situ quality control of advanced space materials, developing some of the foundational building blocks necessary to ensure the viability of a sustainable circular economy for space.
The company is working on the development of miniaturized satellites, known as CubeSats, which can be used for a variety of purposes such as Earth observation, communication, and scientific research.

The company is currently in the process of raising a £1.5 million pre-seed round.

CEO and Co-founder of Space DOTS, Bianca Cefalo

Isar Aerospace - Germany

Isar Aerospace was founded in 2018 with the aim of developing the first German launch vehicle to transport small and medium-sized satellites, as well as satellite constellations, into low Earth orbit (LEO).

The company builds rockets through automated production and offers launch services dedicated to deploying and resupplying satellite constellations and ensuring low-cost space access for small satellites.

The company began production of their inaugural space flight vehicle, dubbed Spectrum, and is targeting liftoff in H2 2023 from a launch site in Andøya, Norway.

The company raised €155 million in a Series C funding round in March 2023.

Sen - UK

Sen is the company that is using its own satellites and hosted cameras in space to gather news and information about what’s happening on Earth and in space. Their videos are freely accessible to consumers via an app, empowering them to see changes on Earth and take appropriate action. The company also offers its videos to businesses who wish to analyse the imagery to derive insights that are relevant and valuable to their business.

In January 2022, the company announced that its first satellite, which will stream Ultra High Definition videos of Earth, is in orbit. The same year later, in December, the company revealed growth stage funding, in the form of a

GomSpace – Denmark

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a globally leading designer, integrator and manufacturer of high-end nanosatellites for customers in the academic, government and commercial markets. Their positions of strength include systems integration, nanosatellite subsystems and advanced miniaturised radio technology.

The company’s mission is to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems, based on innovation within professional Nanosatellite technology.

In December 2022, the EU Bank provided a venture loan of €18 million to fund GomSpace’s nano-satellite platform through product innovation, including high-frequency applications crucial for the telecom sector.

OroraTech - Germany

OroraTech is a thermal data intelligence company headquartered in Germany, with the mission to create truth for a net-zero economy and protect our environment.

With the launch of the first thermal-infrared camera on a nanosatellite in early 2022, OroraTech kicked off its constellation of 100 cameras to continuously monitor the earth's temperature and provide database trends.

The company’s leading Wildfire Intelligence Solution is used by customers across six continents, from commercial enterprises to governmental organizations, monitoring more than 160 million ha of forest.

In November 2022, the company raised €15 million in a Series A extension round that will see the launch of its second thermal-infrared camera into space, thereby expanding its operational capacity and climate solutions portfolio.

ConstellR - Germany

Founded in 2019 as a Freiburg-based Fraunhofer Institute spin-off, constellr is pioneering the use of beyond-visual imaging technology to assess vegetation, soil health and industrial monitoring at an unprecedented level with their own satellites. The company enable globally scalable, high-precision smart farming services, supporting global food security in a time of climate change.

The company raised $10 million in November 2022 with the aim to comprehensively map the world’s crops by means of developing its first two satellites, wrapping up its existing pilot programs, and fleshing out its processing platform.

Orbex - UK

Founded in 2015, Orbex is Europe's leading orbital launch services company, serving the needs of the small satellite industry. The company has developed one of the most advanced, low-carbon, high-performance micro-launch vehicles in the world.

At the beginning of May 2023, the company announced that it has begun construction of the first vertical spaceport on UK mainland soil in Sutherland, Scotland. Once complete, the plan is to launch up to 12 commercial rockets from the site, carrying payloads of small satellites.

With the aim to fuel all remaining pre-flight checks for the first vertical launch from UK soil, the company raised £40.4 million in a Series C round in October 2022.

Iceye - Finland

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on Earth. By providing access to timely and reliable SAR satellite imagery, the company empowers others to make better decisions in governmental and commercial industries.

The world’s largest synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite constellation, that was designed, made and operated by the Iceye, enables objective, data-driven decisions for customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. The data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover.

In February 2022, the company raised $136 million in a Series D funding round with the aim to drive the further development of the company’s national catastrophe (NatCat) solutions as well as drive international growth efforts, particularly in its AI and ML analytics services.

Satellite Vu - UK

Satellite Vu was founded in 2016 with the aim to fill the void in high-resolution thermal data from space. Since then, it turned into a high-growth space tech company poised to help the globe address its sustainability challenges through high-resolution thermal imaging.

Their first satellite constellation capable of measuring the thermal emissions of any structure on the planet multiple times day and night is scheduled to launch in June 2023. The aim is to identify and monitor heat waste from the built environment as we push towards decarbonisation and a Net Zero future.

In their last funding round, in October 2021, the company raised £15 million in a Series A.

All