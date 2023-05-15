FinTech

Pensions fintech Smart gets wise to $95 million

While retirement savings and pension schemes might not be the shiniest topic in all of fintech, Smart's Series E round is aimed at building upon the company's UK successes and fueling ongoing global expansion plans.
Dan Taylor 8 hours ago
Pensions fintech Smart gets wise to $95 million
Send email Copy link

London-based fintech focused on the retirement savings market, Smart, aka SmartPension, has raised $95 million in a Series E funding round. The new investment will fuel the company’s ongoing global expansion initiatives, both organically and through M&A activity. Since mid-2016 the company has raised in excess of £220 million.

Smart’s $95 million Series E round was led by Aquiline Capital Partners, with existing investors including Chrysalis Investments, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, DWS, Barclays and Natixis Investment Managers participating.

Starting out life in 2014 is a result the implementation of the UK’s mandatory workplace pension auto-enrollment legislation. Today, Smart counts over 70,000 employers using its service, and by extension, 1 million pension savers. According to the company, they have over £5.5 billion in AUM and are looking at numbers exceeding £10 billion by the end of next month.

“We are the global leader in retirement technology and our industry-leading platform, Keystone, is being deployed by the biggest, most successful financial institutions around the world. This is a $62 trillion global sector in the early stages of being disrupted, and we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of that,” commented Smart co-founders Andrew Evans and Will Wynne.

Pensions fintech Smart gets wise to $95 million
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All