Last mile delivery – Spotlighting 7 European start-ups who are lowering, dropping or delivering goods to your doorstep

As we are about to be treated to a ringside seat, next week, to a discussion on the race to doorstep delivery hosted by our very own Cate Lawrence we decided to introduce you to some of Europe's movers and shakers in last-mile delivery.

Cate will navigate the Tech.eu Summit's panel of drone delivery start-up Manna’s founder and CEO Bobby Healy and same-day delivery company Dodo Group’s International CEO Richard Vlcek as they discuss the opportunities and challenges that face last-mile delivery as commerce has moved to the curb and apartment courtyards.

Dodo is a Prague-based same day delivery marketplace. Its serves B2B clients in e-commerce, retail, and fast food ensuring sustainable last-mile delivery with its CNG fleet. It currently operates in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Austria, and Slovakia.

Manna is an Irish drone delivery start-up providing home delivery to restaurant chains, dark kitchens, and online food delivery platforms. Operating in Ireland it recently announced expansion to a test site in the US.

Starship Technologies is an Estonian robotics company. Its self-driving delivery robots take to the pavements as they make their way through city neighbourhoods to deliver groceries, food orders, and other items. It recently celebrated five years of commercial service.

Skyports is an urban air mobility infrastructure provider for vertical take-off taxis. It’s also a drone delivery operator and has piloted its drone delivery services in the wild weather of the Scottish Highlands delivering vital health services to the islands.

Wolt is a Finnish food delivery company that was acquired by DoorDash for $8.1 billion in November 2021. Wolt’s co-founder and CEO Miki Kuusi will also be attending the Tech.eu Summit and chatting with our own Robin Wauters on the main stage in a fireside chat.

Wingcopter is a German drone company that has been delivering goods including medicines and medical supplies to doctors in Malawi. It has just bagged a €40 million “quasi-equity” investment via the EIB to ‘ramp up’ production of its flagship eVTOL drone, the Wingcopter 198. And pssssst - the 198 refers to the wingspan in cm.

Getir is an on-demand grocery delivery service originating in Istanbul and now in several European cities. After acquiring UK’s Weezy in November 2021 and Berlin-based competitor Gorillas in a $1.2 billion deal in December of 2022 this month its in talks to acquire German competitor Flink, which would effectively give the company a monopoly on the fast groceries market in Europe.