London’s Deployed sees $4 million deployed in its direction

London-based Deployed has raised $4 million in a seed funding round. Deployed works in the realm of project scoping and offers a better, easier, faster, way to write, edit, and publish Statements of Work.

Deployed’s $4 million seed round was co-led by Amrock Ventures and M12 Microsoft Ventures, with Portfolio Ventures, Mayfield Fund, HERmesa, and Angel Academe participating.

Backed by the fact that close to 7 out of 10 projects fail on an annual basis, sector agnostic, Deployed founders Emma Rees (CEO), Kayleigh Kuptz (COO), and Jamie Gannaway (CPO) took a long hard look at the traditional smorgasbord of copy/pasting emails, Word, Excel, etc. etc. etc. that project scoping has become and decided it was time to get good on the goods.

“With most corporate work now globally distributed, project-based and delivered by third parties, we need a new way to engage for services. We started Deployed to help everyone define work better and align on clear objectives early on,” says Rees.

Where Deployed steps into the picture is in its ability to not only sew the patchwork together but present an altogether cohesive garment in the process. Requestors of services, procurement, legal and compliance teams all have one common place to gather and can collaborate on the request; a service and concept so simple, yet so effective.

“I was taken from the very first pitch that this was solving a problem that has been slipping through the gaps of corporate governance. It was very clear that the founding team, Emma, Kayleigh, and Jamie, were a winning one, bringing deep expertise and a balanced mindset,” commenced Amrock Ventures’ Hugo Chardon.

Deployed works with large enterprise clients including Randstad Sourceright, Talent Solutions TAPFIN, and Roche, and with the new funding aims to ramp up this client list in tandem with expanding the team size and further developing its tech stack.