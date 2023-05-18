Quantum computing onstage at the Tech.eu Summit: The Year of the Qubit - What it means and what we can expect

While advancements in the field of Artificial Intelligence have been grabbing headline after headline, the world of quantum computing has quietly (and not so quietly in some cases) been going about the business of making the stuff once thought to be science fiction that of science fact.

The sphere hasn’t seen much in the way of private investments (much, not to say none at all), but governments are keen to see the potential through with China announcing plans to commit at least $15 billion to quantum computing, and perhaps a first, with $7.2 billion committed vs. $1.3 the European Union sees itself in a leadership position ahead of the US market.

And these advancements aren’t just about the pure science of the matter, but massive commercial potential as well with McKinsey recently pinpointing that quantum technology could account for nearly $1.3 trillion in value by 2035.

On May 24, 2023, at the Tech.eu Summit I’ll be sitting down with three experts, Sabrina Maniscalco, co-founder and CEO at Algorithmiq, Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder at IQM Quantum Computers, and Markus Pflitsch, co-founder and CEO at Terra Quantum to discuss what the future of quantum computing holds, particularly here in Europe, and how Europe can stay ahead of, if not beat other geopolitical players to the punch.

Granted, 20 minutes is nowhere close to enough time to cover a topic as historied, deep, and technical as quantum computing, I’m hoping that these three panelists can provide enough information to determine what state our European qubits are in and remain stable long enough for us to measure them. Or not.

I've got my questions for these experts, what are yours? Hit me up on @sensorpunk and I'll do my best to work them into the show.