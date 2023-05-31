Mobility data platform Vianova enters the UAE as it gets Abu Dhabi call up

Paris-based mobility data platform Vianova is the chosen partner of Integrated Transport Centre Abu Dhabi, providing insights and data of micro-mobility usage across the city.

E-scooters are in use in Abu Dhabi where riders must use approved lanes and are encouraged to wear helmets and reflective jackets. Vianova's platform will provide the information needed by ITC officials and micro-mobility operators to ensure scooters are parked in the right areas at the right time to capture demand, increase the use of shared mobility and reduce curb-side clutter. Geo-fencing can be used to implement slow, no-go zones and parking zones to ensure e-scooters are used correctly and respectfully.

“The UAE has ambitious net-zero targets and slashing transport emissions is key to achieving them. Vianova will be on hand to support ITC in Abu Dhabi to support the rollout of shared micro-mobility in the city. From capturing demand for shared e-scooters to highlighting the most suitable locations for parking, data and insights from Vianova will help the city and its citizens to reap the benefits of micro-mobility," says Andrea Civitarese, Head of Business Expansion Middle East at Vianova.

Founded in 2019 by Thibault Castagne, Thibaud Febvre, and Frédéric Robinet the start-up raised a €6 million funding round at the end of last year.