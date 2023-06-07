Romainia’s e-fulfilment provider Helpship acquired by Bulgarian e-commerce logistics company euShipments.com

Bulgarian e-commerce logistics firm euShipments.com has acquired Romainia’s e-fulfilment provider Helpship in a deal that will ensure new cross-border shipping services, faster transit times to to outlying countries in the region.

The deal with Helpship, strengthens euShipments presence on the Romanian market, which has apparently seen exponential growth of online sales in recent years. This deal notches up a second strategic acquisition for euShipments, it acquired a majority stake in the Croatian fulfilment leader Pick&Pack six months ago. These deals come after BlackPeak Capital pledged up to €7.5 million to the logistics firm, in Spring of last year, in order to kick off some M&A action.

“A new, exciting chapter in the development of Helpship begins and together with my entire team we are ready for the future challenges. Now, being part of the euShipments.com’s group the main goal behind this strategic partnership is our company to become the most competitive fulfilment provider in Romania, fully specialised in international eCommerce growth and delivery solutions. This way all Helpship clients can grow faster than ever in Romania, the region and all over Europe," says Stefan Popa, founder, and CEO of HelpShip, who will continue to run company post deal.

Svetlozar Dimitrov, CEO of euShipments.com and Vichren Bisset, CCO of euShipments.com will be joining the Board of Directors of Helpship.

“The business ideology of euShipments.com is to solve the logistics problems of online merchants. Therefore, it is important for us to follow the path of shipments and improve our operations in strategic places. Helpship as a high-quality fulfilment operator, together with its extremely favourable location, is a perfect fit for our business development purposes. With the financial support and mentorship of BlackPeak Capital, this acquisition allows us to position ourselves strongly “at the gateway between Eastern and Western Europe", which is an invaluable advantage for our international eCommerce customers," adds Dimitrov.