Game on for solopreneurs, as Wargraphs sells to M.O.B.A. Network for €50 million

Bootstrapped French in-game features company Wargraphs has been acquired for €50 million. Jean-Nicolas is a solopreneur and has been building and running his offering for the past ten years.

“I started this journey ten years ago with League of Graphs, a high-quality stats website, which evolved into a way for players to understand their match statistics, champion performance, and other key aspects of gameplay. In 2017, I launched what is now Porofessor and transitioned it to an in-game app that players can use in-game and in real-time, with the support of Overwolf, a technology framework that allows third-party developers to easily build gaming apps. I’ve always taken a community-first approach in building Porofessor and now with the support of M.O.B.A. Network, I’ll be able to add even more value to gamers as we reach as many players as possible,” said Jean-Nicolas, Founder of Wargraphs.

In a two part deal, there will be an initial payment of €25 million followed up by an 'additional consideration of up to a maximum of €25 million based on the target achieved EBITDA for 12 and 24 months'.

Wargraphs provides players with key statistics and data for popular games such as League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra, including the world-leading in-game application, Porofessor. With over ten million app downloads and 800,000 daily active users, Porofessor was built on Overwolf, the all-in-one platform that enables in-game creators to build, share, and monetise in-game apps and mods.

“As the home of some of the world’s most popular and high-quality gaming communities, M.O.B.A. Network is excited to add one of the leading gaming services providers to our roster. By combining our industry-leading operations with Wargraphs community and passionate leader, we'll be able to launch services in new regions, reach more gamers, and help bring more gaming services to gamers across the globe,” said Björn Mannerqvist, M.O.B.A. Network CEO.

“The acquisition of Wargraphs reinforces the fact that passionate in-game creators have the power to build highly-valued businesses that cater to millions of gamers worldwide. From day one, we’ve championed the in-game creator and to witness one of our own devs reach such an achievement legitimises this new career path for creators and cements UGC as the future of gaming,” said Uri Marchand, Overwolf CEO.