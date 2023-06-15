Welsh customer experience solutions firm Vizolution has been acquired by Lightico

Welsh firm Vizolution has been acquired by Lightico. The Swansea-based customer experience solutions company's offering and customer base will compliment Lightico's vision of becoming a global leader in B2B2C Digital Completion for the financial services and telecom industries.

“As customer expectations for service companies to offer seamless, digital experiences continues to soar, bringing Vizolution into the Lightico fold will result in a more robust platform devoted to helping businesses deliver world-class digital experiences,” says Zviki Ben Ishay CEO and co-founder of Lightico. “With this acquisition, we are combining the leading digital completion solutions in North America and Europe to become the de facto global leader, and are well-positioned and fully funded to scale rapidly across the financial services and telecom industries where demand is at an all-time high."

“Vizolution has been providing customer experience services to market-leading enterprises tohelp them transform and improve digital experiences for millions of their customers,” says Bill Safran, CEO of Vizolution. “By joining forces with Lightico, we’ll leverage the best of both technologies, people and organizations to deliver a strong, scalable, cloud-based offering that will deliver even greater value to our clients and their customers.”

Vizolution’s team will join Lightico’s organisational structure with Zviki Ben Ishay at the helm and Bill Safran moving to Chief Strategy Officer . Additional shareholders; HSBC Ventures, Santander Consumer Finance, Natwest and Development Bank of Wales join Lightico’s current backers Capital One Ventures, Crescendo, Lool Ventures, Mangrove Capital, Oxx, and Spinach Angels.

“As early backers of Vizolution, we’ve long believed that streamlining complex customer-facing interactions, especially in the financial services industry, is critical to success,” says Terecina Kwong, Chief Operating Officer, HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe and Vizolution Board Member. “Lightico’s acquisition of Vizolution is a significant step towards bringing this change to the entire industry and we look forward to continued success together.”

Main image: Bill Safran and Zviki Ben Ishay