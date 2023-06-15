Mediatech start-ups could bag up to €1 million in funding as Raw Ventures 'spots a gap in the market'

Mediatech ventures are being handed the opportunity to meet with industry leaders and potentially bag up to €1 million in funding, from Raw Ventures and other investors, by taking part in the Global MediaTech Pitch Day in Germany, part of MediaTech Hub Conference.

Raw Ventures says it has 'identified a crucial gap in the mediatech market, which is the distinct lack of dedicated platforms for mediatech startups to pitch their ideas directly to investors within their specific industry'.

Those who should be filling out the application are entities involved in streamlining production and distribution processes for various content types, enhancing creative processes, executing marketing tasks, or being involved in TV, cinema, streaming, advertising, podcasts, music, as well as those organisations that are facilitating the integration of diverse technologies into media processes.

“Despite the exponential growth projected for the media industry, reaching over $3 trillion by 2028, startups in this sector often face limited public opportunities to showcase their ideas. Our mission is to catalyse the global media tech ecosystem, empowering startups at every stage to realise their vision and revolutionise the industry. Whether they are early-stage ventures with an MVP and specific product hypotheses or those who have already gained positive traction and achieved product-market fit, we are here to champion their potential,” says Victoria Palatnik, managing partner at Raw Ventures.

Applications close 8th August.

“Media and technology are now ubiquitous, no longer limited to traditional media, television, or cinema. They encompass the Metaverse, platforms like TikTok and Instagram, Web3.0 technologies, and of course, AI. It shapes our everyday experiences. While AI currently assists in scriptwriting, enhancing visuals, and performing synchronous translation, it will soon learn to create content and even films tailored to our personal preferences. We aim to create an event that will captivate everyone involved in the evolution and transformation of the media industry in its broadest sense," says Renat Lokomet, venture partner at Raw Ventures.