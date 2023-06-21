Real-time payments infrastructure provider Volt recharges with another $60 million

Building a real-time payments infrastructure via open banking protocols, London-based fintech Volt has raised $60 million in a Series B round. Available in the UK, Continental Europe, and Brazil, the new capital will see the company push further afield, namely into the APAC and Americas regions. Since early 2020 Volt has raised just shy of $90 million.

Volt’s $60 million Series B round was led by IVP, with CommerzVentures, EQT Ventures, Augmentum Fintech, and Fuel Ventures participating.

Founded in late 2019, Volt provides a real-time payment support mechanism for merchants and payment service providers. The firm has quickly established itself as a major player in the European open banking industry, already connecting over 5,000 UK, EU and Brazilian banks, and is now looking at the some 70 countries around the world, including the US, that are transitioning to real-time-payment systems, in one way or another.

“It’s no secret that fundraising in 2023 has been challenging for many, but Volt demonstrates that emerging category leaders in large and growing markets will thrive irrespective of the macroeconomic environment,” commented EQT Ventures Partner Tom Mendoza. “The EQT Ventures team are delighted to see another British fintech take on APAC, Australia, and the US, with the backing of a globally renowned cohort of investors.”