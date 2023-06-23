Marketplace and e-commerce management platform ChannelEngine acquires fellow Dutch competitor Vendiro

Two Dutch marketplace management firms have joined forces as ChannelEngine acquires competitor Vendiro. Financials of the deal have not been disclosed.

Verdiro offers brands and retailers access to over 70 marketplaces with platform which integrates with their own systems - it has the likes of Dorel, Blokker, Bax Shop, Keter and EXIT Toys on its client list.

ChannelEngine's global marketplace and e-commerce management platform reaches over 700 online sales channels worldwide. It says 'The addition of Vendiro’s talented team will further enhance ChannelEngine's expertise and ecommerce know-how to better serve customers' citing that the two companies have had different approaches and the collaboration will offer the 'most state-of-the-art solutions for online sellers'.

“This acquisition benefits customers from both companies. By joining forces, we can truly offer the best of both worlds. Vendiro is a great company and a strong team with considerable expertise in e-commerce, so we’re excited about how this will translate to future innovations and even more value to our customers,” says Jorrit Steinz, CEO and Founder of ChannelEngine.

“We’re very excited about the many new possibilities this acquisition will create - for our staff, our capabilities, and, ultimately, our customers. Our customers are important to us, so we’re happy to continue delivering great service as we always have, but with new opportunities for growing online sales and margins for our customers,” says Twan Rutten, CEO of Vendiro.