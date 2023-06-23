Welsh fintech Mypinpad raises $13 million for its 'secure payments on the move' solutions

UK-based Mypinpad, a secure mobile transactions software solutions company, has raised $13 million in a round led by Crossfin Holdings. The investment will fuel expansion of the SaaS offering and open doors to relationships with Crossfin’s other portfolio companies.

Currently operating across twenty markets Mypinpad provides B2B SaaS solutions to make secure payments on the move.

"We are incredibly proud to have secured this investment, especially in the current difficult investment climate," says Barry Levett, CEO of Mypinpad. "It demonstrates market recognition of our value proposition, successful track record and the innovative solutions we offer. This investment will provide the necessary fuel to accelerate our growth, strengthen our global reach and potentially expand into new verticals."

“Barry and his team have built an innovative, scalable business that aligns well with Crossfin’s best-of-breed mPOS and SoftPOS payment solutions and related mobile payment security solutions, enabling us to extend our reach across emerging markets globally,” says Dean Sparrow, CEO and co-founder at Crossfin.