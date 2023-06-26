Danish fintech Flatpay raises €15 million to expand its 'flat rate' POS offerings, as it vies for unicorn status

Danish fintech Flatpay prides itself on its flat rate offering of point of sale tech for businesses. In business a year the start-up has just raised its Series A funding round banking €15 million. It cites ‘contributions from both previous and new investors’ in the round, naming Seed Capital in the line-up.

Funds will allow Flatpay to increase its presence in the Danish and Finnish markets as well as it newest market Germany and boost product development. The company says it has seen rapid growth in the past year and has set it sights on becoming a unicorn.

"This funding marks a significant milestone for us showcasing the trust our investors, both longstanding and new, have in our team and our mission. It signals their confidence in our ability to succeed, even in the face of a challenging funding environment," says Sander Janca-Jensen, CEO of Flatpay. "Their support does more than just strengthen our team and our plan. It propels our mission to make payments transparent and affordable for merchants across Europe."

“We believe that Flatpay will become a major European player with more than 100,000 customers within the next 3-5 years, and that the company could become what is known as a "unicorn", which means the company is worth more than a billion dollars." adds Janca-Jensen.