hema.to raises €3.6 million to scale its AI software for blood cancer decision support across European laboratories

hema.to, the German health tech bringing AI automation to the clinical analysis of blood data, has raised a €3.6 million seed round.

Cytometry, the clinical analysis of blood data, is a time consuming exercise, coupled with shortages in laboratory staff there was much scope for the system to be improved upon. hema.to wants to improve the system by using its cloud-based machine learning platform to personalise the analysis and bring ‘precision diagnostics to immune medicine’.

“Europe’s largest leukemia lab had the real need to speed-up their internal analysis workflows and worked with us to build a world-first AI prototype. After the success of demonstration of AI-assisted clinical cytometry, we noticed that all labs have the same manual workflows and pain points. We founded hema.to two years ago to help labs across the world with their clinical cytometry workflows,” says Karsten Miermans, co-founder and CEO of hema.to.

The Seed round was backed by Elaia Partners, Heal Capital and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). Funds will allow hema.to to grow its team of software engineers and immunologists/cytometrists, and scale its AI capabilities.

“We have been convinced by the founding team, composed of three former entrepreneurs from the same company, with three PhD profiles, at a stage where they are going to scale their go to market, which is coherent with our deep tech seed investment thesis. I rejoice because hema.to is Elaia's first investment in Germany," says Anne-Sophie Carrese, Managing Partner at Elaia Partners.

The founding members are all ex res mechanica.