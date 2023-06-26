Spanish fintech Embat raises €5 million to launch new features and accelerate its expansion

Embat is uncomplicating financial planning and treasury management for businesses. Founded by Antonio Berga and Carlos Serrano, who are ex J.P. Morgan executives, the platform is built with the digitising of the entire accounting and financial planning process for businesses, in mind.

The Spanish fintech start-up has raised a €5 million funding round which will see it 'accelerate its expansion plan and continue building new product features'. The round is led by Samaipata and includes 4Founders and Venture Friends.

"We believe that the market for financial software is a great opportunity and that to date it has had little penetration in Europe. Embat's rapid growth in the last year is testament of a strong product-market-fit. Embat has a state-of-the-art product and a top-notch team, and therefore we believe they are very well positioned to become the leaders in their sector,” says José del Barrio, Founding Partner of Samaipata.

The cloud based SaaS solution allows companies with several banking relationships and working in several currencies, managing a high volumes of banking transactions 'connecting in a matter of minutes to all the company's banks and then connects to the ERP so that the information flows in real time'.

"Our vision is to be able to cover all the processes linked to treasury management, so that our customers can centralise and automate all their operations from Embat's platform. We are taking the right steps to become our clients' financial technology ally and to be the link between them and their financial partners," says Berga and Serrano.