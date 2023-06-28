Unaric raises $35 million to make better use of the ecosystem for Salesforce software builders

UK-based Unaric is building its very own ecosystem within the extensive Salesforce ecosystem. Spotting an opportunity to consolidate independent companies built in the Salesforce ecosystem it has plans to acquire 30-40 companies in the next three years.

Research by Unaric has found that 62% of SaaS companies built on the Salesforce ecosystem have an ARR of less than $5 million and remain under-invested, often failing to realise their potential. Its first acquisition is London-based Salesforce module Bolt.

The founding team contains Salesforce pedigrees as serial entrepreneurs James Gasteen and Neil Crawford both founded previous Salesforce based companies, and joining them is Peter Lindholm, ex Frontier Car Group, and former M&A banker Moritz Birke.

The start-up has raised $35 million in a debt and equity seed round from LocalGlobe, Concentric, FJ labs and Atempo Growth, with angel investors such as Sam Gutmann, Dave Kellogg, Daniel Waterhouse, Sujay Tyle, Philipp Triebel, Patrick Aisher and German football star Mario Gotze.

“Unaric was started by founders for founders to help them release the value they have created. There is a mismatch in the Salesforce ISV ecosystem which we have experienced personally and we know how to put it right. We believe that by building suites of products that match more closely the needs of enterprises, we can help companies to significantly increase their sales, scale their businesses and sell to corporate buyers who would not normally buy from individual vendors. When software businesses become part of Unaric we can take all the admin off the founders’ plate and accelerate their growth channels, so that they can carry on building a great technical product,” says Gasteen.

“With highly successful, repeat entrepreneurs at the helm, Unaric is one of the most exciting businesses we have seen in the enterprise sector. Peter and James’s ambitious plan will create real value for enterprise customers, as well as unlocking strong new investment and commercial opportunities for the companies it acquires. The founding team have the perfect skills and experience to consolidate this sector, but also drive value across its portfolio of companies in highly tangible and impactful ways. We are hugely excited by the potential to better serve the enterprise sector with superior technical products that find a much bigger market,” says Julian Rowe, General Partner at LocalGlobe.

Main image: Unaric founding team