Belgium's robo-advisor platform Easyvest raises €3.1 million to expand its team

Belgian robo-advisor platform Easyvest mixes the ease of technology with the experience of a human financial advisor - it takes the admin burden from the hands of its advisors - to offer its investors a more personalised service when it comes to index investing. It claims to have exceeded the €100 million mark in assets under management.

Founded by Matthieu Remy and Corentin Scavée, Easyvest has raised €3.1 million which will enable the Brussels-based firm to expand its expert team. The round includes investment from the Geuten, Philippson and Bouckaert families, as well as finance&invest.brussels.

“The performance of index investing, through ETFs that track stock market indices, is well established. Thanks to our excellent track record and the quality of service offered to our clients, we have become a trusted partner for the management of the wealth of entire families, companies, business leaders, with complex cases of estate planning and accounts opened in joint ownership in particular," says Remy. "The size of the average portfolio at Easyvest is also much larger than that of other digital financial players.”

“This new step is good news for all our clients, regardless of the size of their portfolio. Financial performance, digitisation and simplicity remain fundamentally in our DNA. Naturally, our clients grow with us and we want to be a long-term partner at every stage of their life as an investor,” he adds.

Main image: Easyinvest founders Corentin Scavée and Matthieu Remy