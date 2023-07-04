Subscription and recurring billing platform Billwerk+ acquires competitor plenigo

Having been acquired by Boston-based growth equity firm PSG in mid-2021, Billwerk+ is now digging into an acquisition of its own. The Frankfurt-based subscription management and recurring billing software solutions provider has announced the acquisition of competing firm plenigo. The terms and conditions of the deal remain undisclosed.

Founded in 2013, plenigo’s software solution includes subscription sales control, recurring billing, and payment processing control and counts nearly 70 customers including the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, SPIEGEL, Heise Medien, Süddeutsche Zeitung, and Ebner Media Group.

“This combination is the right step to give our customers the development speed and perspective they need in a dynamic market to transform their technology landscape,” commented plenigo CEO and co-founder Thorsten Petter. “In a strong team with a like-minded vision, we want to drive the technological foundation for future-orientated business models of reader financing for publishers, both in Germany and Europe. We look forward to working with the Billwerk+ and PSG teams to achieve this objective."