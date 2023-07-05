A new product-led angel investing syndicate has launched - Mozza Angels

French-based product studio Mozza has launched its angel syndicate Mozza Angels which hopes to ‘elevate the product culture in the European tech ecosystem.’ A group of over 50 product operators make up the syndicate so far.

Elevating product investment, the team will help start-ups ‘align their product to the market, structure and develop their team or integrate new methodologies'. Investment made will be an average of €100,000 per deal, between now and 2024.

To date, the network has already invested in six companies, including Green Got, Yello, Omena and Roundtable.

Mozza Angels is led by Antoine Sakho and Adrien Montcoudiol, the CEO of Mozza. Sakho was formerly Head of Product at Busuu, which was acquired by Chegg for over $400 million. Since then, he has been coaching CPOs/VPs of Product and advised high-profile companies such as Strapi, Multis, and Ki Insurance.

"Mozza Angels represents a significant milestone for the European tech ecosystem," says Montcoudiol. "We are committed to fostering a strong product culture and providing unparalleled support to early-stage start-ups and scale-ups. By bringing together our collective expertise and network, we can drive product-market fit, scale product organisations, and contribute to the growth of Europe's start-up landscape."

Others joining the product party are Benjamin Lauzier, former Product Director at Lyft and former VP of Product at Thumbtack, Jordane Giuly, co-founder and former CPO of Spendesk, Aurélien Georget, co-founder and CPO at Strapi, Rémi Bardoux, former CPO at Lydia, the French mobile payment app, Sarah Setti, CPO at October and founding member of Comète, a business club for women leaders, Grégoire Charles, former Head of Product at Hexa and John Vars, former CPO at TaskRabbit and Qonto.

Eveline Moczko, former Head of Product at Blinkist, has also jumped in on this product angels action. "The number one value proposition that we bring to Mozza Angels is we are all product people," she says.

Only a month or so into the fold she has already made her first investment. "The first company that was presented to me was super up my alley so I jumped in," says Moczko about her investment in Omena. "They help women to get through menopause - I think its a fantastic product and what they have done with just minimal development power, the product looks fantastic and I like the mission. It is a subscription app which I know a lot about as I worked in Blinklist for so long - I know a lot about this space. I don't want to say it was a no-brainer because no investment will ever be guaranteed but it's as close as it gets to a no-brainer to me."

Main image: