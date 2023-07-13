Helping scientists untangle the yarn that is disease biology, Causaly brings home another $60 million in a Series B funding round

London’s AI/machine learning platform that puts all the preclinical discovery pieces together in a heartbeat, Causaly has raised $60 million in a Series B funding round led by Iconiq Growth. The company intends to expand commercial relationships and solidify its market position with the latest investment.

In addition to Iconiq’s lead, the round also drew the participation of Series A round lead Index Ventures, existing investors Marathon Venture Capital and Pentech Ventures, and new cap table members EBRD. The round also welcomed investment from strategic individuals including Alex Gorsky (former Chairman and CEO of Johnson & Johnson) and Olivier Pomel (CEO and Co-Founder of Datadog). This now brings Causaly's total amount raised to $93 million.

Founded in 2018 by Artur Saudabayev and Yiannis Kiachopoulos, Causaly runs the gamut of biomedical information at speeds incapable of by human means. The platform uses AI and machine learning to scour scientific literature, regulatory documents, clinical trials, and proprietary research, making a research process all-encompassing, ultimately designed to untangle the complexity therein, and provide scientists with a deep understanding of the underlying disease biology.

According to Causaly, the new funding round arrives on the back of a tripling of revenue and customers, as 12 of the top 20 pharma companies employ the firm's tech.

“Recent advances in AI open completely new possibilities, and there is a great need for transparent AI systems that science leaders can trust,” commented Kiachopoulos,. “Knowledge is the lifeblood of research organizations, and we are committed to our mission to make it discoverable, working with our customers to make sense of their scientific data and apply insights to enable evidence-driven decisions.”