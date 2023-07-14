Kahoot! acquired by Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, and others in $1.72 billion deal

Kahoot!, the Norwegian game-based learning platform has agreed to a voluntary cash offer of $1.72 billion from Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, Kirkbi invest, Glitrafjord AS (a vehicle controlled by Kahoot!'s CEO Eilert Hanoa), and other undisclosed investors and management shareholders.

Established in late 2012, Kahoot! has conducted a prolonged series of acquisitions of its own, snapping up Actimo in late 2020 in a move aimed at expanding into the corporate learning sphere and Poio, an app that teaches children how to read through play in mid-2019.

“Kahoot!´s mission is to make learning awesome. Our portfolio of solutions drives billions of learning interactions every year, coming together through continuous product innovation and a team with ambition to put magic learning moments at everyone’s fingertips,” commented Hanoa. “As the need for engaging learning, across home, school and work, continues to grow, I am excited about the opportunities this partnership represents for our users, our ecosystem of partners, and for the talented team across the Kahoot! Group, to advance education for hundreds of millions of learners everywhere.”