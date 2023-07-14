This Week in European Tech: Kahoot! acquired in $1.72 billion deal, Lilium raises $192 million and lives to fly another day, and Monzo is preparing a merger deal

This week, our reseach tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €1.2 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions.

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.

With that said, let's get down to business with the biggest European tech news items for the past couple of days.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 French B2B lender Defacto shores up to €167 million.

🇩🇪 Nasdaq-listed Lilium raises $192 million in shares sale and matching contribution from Tencent.

🇳🇱 SMART Photonics beams in €100 million.

🇳🇴 Freyr Battery welcomes €100 million grant via EU Innovation Fund, presses forward with Giga Arctic project

🇧🇪 Backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others, Belgian agtech firm Aphea.bio raises €70 million.

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇴 Kahoot! acquired by Goldman Sachs, General Atlantic, and others in $1.72 billion deal

🇬🇧 CapVest buys UK-based SaaS ERP Kerridge Commercial Systems from Accel-KKR in $1 billion deal

🇩🇪 German autonomous driving tech provider ASAP Group acquired in $280 million deal.

🇪🇸 Randstad buys CTC from Portobello for €80 million.

🇮🇹 eBay acquires Milan-based Certiligo, an AI-powered authenticity verification service for products.

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇩🇰 CIP raises €5.6 billion to become the world’s largest dedicated greenfield renewable energy fund

🇺🇳 NATO launches €1 billion fund to finance innovative defense-related projects.

🇫🇷 Épopée Gestion launches a €100 million fund for low-carbon infrastructure.

🇧🇪 Belgium’s Amavi Captial acquires Sweden’s SF Ventures, doubles proptech portfolio.

🇪🇸 Madrid-based ONYZE closes Europe’s first decentralised finance investment fund.

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Snoop founder Gadhia in talks to sell money-saving app to Vanquis.

🇪🇺 Europe greenlights Broadcom’s $61 billion VMware acquisition.

🇬🇧 London fintech Monzo preparing merger deal with Nordic rival Lunar.

🇬🇧 Elon Musk’s Tesla poised to launch British household electricity supplier.

🇪🇺 EU seals new US data transfer pact, but challenge likely.

🇬🇧 UK startups and scaleups set for £50 billion funding injection after pension reforms.

🇪🇺 Google launches generative AI model Bard in Europe.

🇬🇧 The Bank of London formally submits application for EU banking licence.

🇬🇧 UK Government to set up Digital Securities Sandbox.

🇪🇺 EC and EIB to establish HERA Invest, a health fund specifically targeting emergency preparedness.

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🌍 Dealroom's global venture capital – Q2 2023 wrap up.

🇪🇺 Meet the startups leading the way in circular design and sustainable innovation.

🇫🇷 The French tech ecosystem, an H1 2023 report.

🇪🇺 A VC perspective on the State of Insurtech Europe as of H1 2023

🇫🇷 Sweeping reforms aim to make French research system stronger.

🇪🇺 We’re going down a very dangerous path with AI regulation, despite better options.

🇪🇺 EIT Urban Mobility unveils 86 start-ups selected to participate in the seven accelerators and scaleup programmes.

🇬🇧 UK fintech funding slumps in first half of 2023.

🇧🇪 Cowboy responds to the VanMoof situation with Bikey, an app to keep the VanMoof community riding.

🧜‍♀️ Behind Europe’s agenda for undersea internet cables.

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Brill Power unveils game-changing tech for large scale battery operations.

🇬🇧 Helping scientists untangle the yarn that is disease biology, Causaly brings home another $60 million in a Series B funding round.

🇫🇷 French plastic recycling robotics company b:bot raises €20 million to double its robot network and accelerate international expansion.

🇫🇷 Non-refundable travel tickets get a second life as Fairlyne raises $3 million

🇳🇱 TNO spinout FononTech aims to scale micro-electronic parts printing technology via €2.3 million investment.