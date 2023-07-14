UK's RWS acquires Irish legal and regulatory content management solutions firm Propylon in €30 million deal

UK-based RWS Holdings plc has acquired Dublin-based Propylon Holdings Limited in a €30 million deal. The Irish firm provides the government, legal, assurance, audit and publishing industries with content creation solutions and management.

RWS. a technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services provider, has dedicated solutions for aerospace and defence (Contenta), manufacturing, high-tech and life sciences (Tridion Docs), and the market-leading XML editor (Fonto), the addition of Propylon will see its strengthen its portfolio with a dedicated platform for rule-makers and rule-takes availing of structured content solutions.

“Rule-makers and rule-takers are stuck in a traditional book publishing model, even though they often no longer print documentation,” said John Harrington, CEO of Propylon. “Our component content management approach is based on point-in-time content management, giving us a unique platform for solving the challenges that rule-makers and rule-takers have in managing their content. And now with RWS’s language services and technology, we will be able to help clients reach international, multilingual audiences.”

“The acquisition is an exciting milestone for both of our businesses and for our global clients,” said Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS’s Language Services and Technology division. “Not only does it extend the geographical opportunity for growth for both companies, but clients will benefit from our complementary technology and services and our ability to help them reach global audiences with our language expertise.”