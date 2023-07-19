Neura Robotics raises $55 million to enable expansion into the US and Japan

Neura Robotics, a cognitive robotics company founded by David Reger in Metzingen, Germany, has raised a $55 million funding round was led by Lingotto (owned by Exor N.V.), Vsquared Ventures, Primepulse and HV Capital.

Its robot MAiRA, built as a combination of robotics and AI, is ‘able to fully perceive its environment and people and acts autonomously’, it's able to see, hear and have a sense of touch and is aimed for use in the service sector or household.

The fresh funding will see the company expand towards the US and Japan and increase the production infrastructure in Germany to 'meet the exponential demand of the order book', which the company claims 'exceeds $450 million'.

“Since our genesis in 2019, Neura Robotics has been working to push the boundaries of innovation in robotics by rethinking the subject with artificial intelligence and a platform approach, ushering in a new era in robotics. Today's funding round enables us to keep up the pace in delivering on our visionary promises," says Reger.

“If you are serious about software, you need to embrace hardware. This is particularly true for robotic automation and has been a bottleneck in bringing cutting-edge machine learning and cognitive capabilities into the industrial and services world for many years. Neura Robotics is the first company we met that combines this technological vision and leadership with an open partnership model and such driving progress globally at a never-seen pace within robotics" says Dr Herbert Mangesius, General Partner at Vsquared Ventures.

