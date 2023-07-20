Ed Tech

Spanish edtech Ucademy raises €1.5 million to expand in Latin America

The Madrid-based company has recently started operations in Chile and Mexico, fresh funding will allow the start-up to capitalise on the move
Fiona Alston 5 hours ago
Spanish edtech Ucademy has raised over €1.5 million (part of a larger ongoing Series A). This round was led by Brighteye Ventures and Eoniq Fund

The platform focuses on helping users pass official entrance exams, or qualifying exams for public university education or governmental jobs, with its personalised study plans. The start-up claims a turnover of €2 million in its first year and a presence in eight countries. The funds raised will see it expand further in LATAM as it takes on Chile and Mexico. 

"The fact that investors demonstrate a continuous trust in the company makes us extremely happy. It is a validation of all the hard work and the vision behind it," says CEO and co-founder Ramiro Zandrino

