London’s With Intelligence acquired by Motive Partners in £400 million deal

London-based provider of data and intelligence to the global asset management industry With Intelligence has announced that Motive Partners has acquired a majority stake in the company. While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the figure of £400 million has been reported originally by Sky News and confirmed by Axios

Looking to meet the ever-increasing demand from investors seeking better data sets, particularly in the alternative assets sector, Motive intends to bring in members of its operating team including BNY Mellon's former CEO of Data and Analytics Charles Teschner and Wilshire CEO Andy Stewart.

Former With Intelligence owner Intermediate Capital Group will remain a minority stake in the company and has agreed to invest further alongside Motive.

Established in 1998, With Intelligence counts over 500 employees spanning Europe, North America, and Asia, some 2,500 customers, and a revenue CAGR of 33%.

According to Sky News, Motive beat out Cinven and Flexpoint in a bidding war.

“There is a huge opportunity for us to serve the global asset management industry during an exciting period of growth with greater data and analytics solutions than presently exist in the market,” commented With Intelligence founder and CEO Charlie Kerr. “In order to capitalise on these tailwinds, we have chosen to partner with Motive Partners, who have a strong depth of expertise in financial technology across their group of Investors, Operators, and Innovators.”