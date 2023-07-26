ScorePlay secures $5 million in seed funding to propel its AI-powered sports media athlete and club storytelling

Today AI digital asset manager ScorePlay announced it had raised a $5 million seed round.

ScorePlay meets the changing expectations of sports fans in a non-stop digital world who are no longer fully satisfied with the unilateral broadcast narrative and need constant authentic content from clubs, leagues, and competitions.

ScorePlay is the first all-in-one AI-powered media operating system powering sports.

The company, headquartered in Lisbon, provides sports organizations worldwide with an AI-powered media infrastructure as teams and athletes enter a new era of fan content consumption.

Scoreplay sells SaaS to sports organisations that automates the indexation, management and distribution of digital assets by using AI for facial, logo, and text recognition.

It works with video, live broadcast and photo to tag every single asset automatically with the relevant metadata (athletes, partners, location, stadium, match context etc.), and distribute these assets with customised automatic workflows.

This saves time, offers creative teams more possibilities, and lets sports organisations leverage the entire value of the media at their disposal, to tell the stories their fans want to see.

According to CEO Victorien Tixier:

"Sports teams have seen a meteoric rise over the past 20 years, but their media infrastructures just haven't been able to keep up - they're still using Google Drive, Dropbox and WhatsApp. We saw that gap grow so we went directly to the end-user and co-constructed a tech solution made for the sports industry. ScorePlay is built by and for sports organizations, which is one of the main reasons it has been hugely successful."

In 2022, the company's revenue grew 1000%, and in under two years, over 120 sports organizations signed up to use the ScorePlay platform.

Today, more than 10,000 athletes (including Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Declan Rice, Megan Rapinoe etc.) receive their content automatically through the ScorePlay Athlete App to build their own brands like never before.

The funding is led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six alongside a powerhouse of sports investors such as NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's 35V, Manchester United's Raphaël Varane and Philadelphia Union's Alejandro Bedoya and 2020 US Open Champion Dominic Thiem has also joined the round.

On the tech spectrum, additional investors include Renaud Visage, co-founder of Eventbrite; Alex Yazdi, co-founder and CEO of Voodoo, the French mobile game unicorn; several founders of Jellysmack (Michael Philippe and Robin Sabban), as well as the three co-founders of Hexa (formerly eFounders) Thibaud Elzière, Quentin Nickmans and Amaury Sepulchre.

This new funding brings ScorePlay's total funding to $6.5 million.

The investment will help ScorePlay grow its tech team, expand its New York office, and consolidate its position as the go-to media solution in sports.