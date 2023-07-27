UK's thymia raises $2.7 million to expand its AI approach to diagnosing mental health struggles through gamification

thymia is taking an AI approach to diagnosing mental health symptoms and treatment plans through gamified AI tools. Using its proprietary data set which it claims is one of the largest in the world with over one billion data points collected from over 5000 individuals with mental health issues such as depression, generalised anxiety and ADHD, the UK health tech start-up claims its tool can give a ‘more objective and empirical’ mental health assessment.

“Our mission at thymia from day one has been to make mental health assessments faster, more objective and more reliable. Mental health is complex, but existing assessment methods fail to pick up on the billions of ways different mental health conditions can show up: something I know all too well following my experience with my best friend. As a result, too many people go mis- or undiagnosed; or spiral before anyone realises it’s happening,” says Dr Emilia Molimpakis, neuroscientist and co-founder and CEO at thymia - her best friend was misdiagnosed and struggled with depression in uni.

“Our technology is revolutionary. By combining cutting-edge neuroscience and ethical, explainable AI, we have built a tool that can help people get an accurate diagnosis and effective treatment plan in place faster than ever before. It’s all about arming clinicians with the very best tools so that they can do the very best by their patients,” she explains.

The London-based firm has raised a $2.7 million Seed round to see it expand to new markets and grow its capabilities. The round was led by Kodori Ventures and includes Entrepreneur First, Syndicate Room’s Access, Calm/Storm and Form Ventures and angel investors Amanda M Cardinale and Nadav Rosenberg. It is also currently fundraising through round Crowdcube.

“Mental healthcare is one of the most globally pressing issues of our time, and it is essential that we find smarter, innovative ways to help diagnose and treat those struggling with mental health conditions. Kodori Ventures is proud to be backing the team at thymia in their pioneering mental health work. With their recent expansion to four continents, they truly are a global force to be reckoned with in the field of mental health care, and I’m excited to see the impact of their work in the way we diagnose and understand mental health,” says Alexander Kuznetsov at Kodori Ventures.