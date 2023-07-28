This Week in European Tech: Thales acquires Imperva for $3.6B, Field fields £200M, and more

This week, our research tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €656 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Field raises £200 million from DIF Capital Partners to boost battery energy storage

🇳🇱 Neobank bunq secures fresh €44.5 million, but not all that glitters is gold

🇩🇪 Germany's VoltStorage banks €30 million via the EIB

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Thales buys US-based cybersecurity company Imperva from Thoma Bravo in $3.6 billion deal

🇬🇧 Bike Club accelerates European expansion with acquisition of Spanish counterpart BICIRCULAR

🇳🇱 TIE Kinetix to sell business and operations to SPS Commerce in €68.35 million deal

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇫🇷 Eurazeo’s growth team splits to form new fund

🇮🇹 United Ventures announces first close of new €150 million early-stage fund

🇬🇧 A/O to boost European and North American proptech startups with new €250 million fund

🇬🇧 Molten launches new €50 million fund to support Irish startups

🇬🇧 DSIT unveils £50 million Research Ventures Catalyst fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇫🇷 France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology

🇹🇷 Getir to pull out of Portugal, Spain and Italy in an ‘orderly manner’

🇪🇸 Telefonica has approached Vodafone on Spanish broadband deal

🇬🇧 Ocado soars on £200 million Autostore patent battle settlement

🇪🇺 EU regulators rebuff Meta's offer to curb use of ad data

🇬🇧 Apple faces $1 billion UK lawsuit by apps developers over app store fees

🇩🇪 JP Morgan confirms Germany expansion for Chase neobank

🇪🇺 Europe’s strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval

🇬🇧 Founders Forum to relaunch Tech Nation in autumn

🇬🇧 UK data watchdog to make enquiries about Worldcoin crypto project

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇩🇪 A survey of Berlin's thriving tech scene sheds light on average salaries

🇨🇭 Proton leads the charge for digital privacy and competitive digital markets

🇬🇧 Analysts expect a flurry of neobank M&A but question whether Lunar good fit for Monzo

🇳🇱 Just Eat CEO slams rivals hiring couriers via subcontractors

🇪🇸 As droughts spread across Spain, communities are rethinking water-hungry data centers

🇪🇺 European Innovation Council needs more autonomy to become a game changer

🇬🇧 The Westminster-Big Tech revolving door keeps spinning

🇬🇧 Evidence reveals big bank, Monzo, holds gender critical beliefs in contempt

🇩🇪 Siemens: The bellwether of globalization

🇬🇧 What's next for digital identity verification software scale-up Onfido? CEO Mike Tuchen spills the beans

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 inploi raises £1.35 million as it fixes the world of hiring

🇬🇧 Space DOTS connects with $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round

🇬🇧 thymia raises $2.7 million to expand its AI approach to mental health through gamification

🇬🇧 Partful raises £2.4 million to scale its 'Exploding' 3D parts SaaS platform for manufacturers

🇳🇱 Mobilo secures $4.1 million in seed funding with its smart business cards