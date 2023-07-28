This Week in European Tech: Thales acquires Imperva for $3.6B, Field fields £200M, and more

This week, our research tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €656 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 15 exits and M&A transactions.
As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Field raises £200 million from DIF Capital Partners to boost battery energy storage
🇳🇱 Neobank bunq secures fresh €44.5 million, but not all that glitters is gold
🇩🇪 Germany's VoltStorage banks €30 million via the EIB
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Thales buys US-based cybersecurity company Imperva from Thoma Bravo in $3.6 billion deal
🇬🇧 Bike Club accelerates European expansion with acquisition of Spanish counterpart BICIRCULAR
🇳🇱 TIE Kinetix to sell business and operations to SPS Commerce in €68.35 million deal
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇫🇷 Eurazeo’s growth team splits to form new fund
🇮🇹 United Ventures announces first close of new €150 million early-stage fund
🇬🇧 A/O to boost European and North American proptech startups with new €250 million fund
🇬🇧 Molten launches new €50 million fund to support Irish startups
🇬🇧 DSIT unveils £50 million Research Ventures Catalyst fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇫🇷 France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
🇹🇷 Getir to pull out of Portugal, Spain and Italy in an ‘orderly manner’
🇪🇸 Telefonica has approached Vodafone on Spanish broadband deal
🇬🇧 Ocado soars on £200 million Autostore patent battle settlement
🇪🇺 EU regulators rebuff Meta's offer to curb use of ad data
🇬🇧 Apple faces $1 billion UK lawsuit by apps developers over app store fees
🇩🇪 JP Morgan confirms Germany expansion for Chase neobank
🇪🇺 Europe’s strategy to boost its computer chip industry and compete with Asia gets final approval
🇬🇧 Founders Forum to relaunch Tech Nation in autumn
🇬🇧 UK data watchdog to make enquiries about Worldcoin crypto project
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇩🇪 A survey of Berlin's thriving tech scene sheds light on average salaries
🇨🇭 Proton leads the charge for digital privacy and competitive digital markets
🇬🇧 Analysts expect a flurry of neobank M&A but question whether Lunar good fit for Monzo
🇳🇱 Just Eat CEO slams rivals hiring couriers via subcontractors
🇪🇸 As droughts spread across Spain, communities are rethinking water-hungry data centers
🇪🇺 European Innovation Council needs more autonomy to become a game changer
🇬🇧 The Westminster-Big Tech revolving door keeps spinning
🇬🇧 Evidence reveals big bank, Monzo, holds gender critical beliefs in contempt
🇩🇪 Siemens: The bellwether of globalization
🇬🇧 What's next for digital identity verification software scale-up Onfido? CEO Mike Tuchen spills the beans
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 inploi raises £1.35 million as it fixes the world of hiring
🇬🇧 Space DOTS connects with $1.5 million in pre-seed funding round
🇬🇧 thymia raises $2.7 million to expand its AI approach to mental health through gamification
🇬🇧 Partful raises £2.4 million to scale its 'Exploding' 3D parts SaaS platform for manufacturers
🇳🇱 Mobilo secures $4.1 million in seed funding with its smart business cards
